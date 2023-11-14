Scroll To Top
Doja Cat Fuels Speculation That She's Been Cloned With Bizarre Instagram Videos

Doja Cat
DFree/Shutterstock

Doja Cat trolling her fans? Who could have predicted this?

rachelkiley

Doja Cat seems to be messing with fans who have been claiming she was cloned in an entertaining new series of Instagram videos.

A celebrity hasn’t really made it until fans come up with a truly unhinged conspiracy theory about them. I’m talking about the ones that suggest Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a body double named Melissa, or that Taylor Swift’s 1989 is largely about how she and Harry Styles committed vehicular manslaughter and covered it up.

For Doja Cat, speculation that she may have been cloned might be creeping up to take the crown amongst conspiracy theories surrounding her — and rather than shutting it down, she’s actually doing her best to fuel the rumors.

The rapper posted a video to Instagram this week saying hi to fans, but it quickly devolved into word salad that would set the stage for more to come.

“What is up, you guys? It’s me and I am just tuning in with you guys right now, just letting you know that it’s me. And, as far as I know, it’s literally me,” she said. “So if you guys are ever curious about what’s going on, stay tuned to me, because me is me and it’s me, tonight. It’s also going to be me tomorrow.”

But Doja’s follow-up videos told a different story.

“It is not me! It is literally an imposter! You guys, do not believe whatever that was, k? It was someone else,” she said, barely holding back laughter.

Doja Cat has long held a reputation for trolling her fans, so while those unfamiliar with her antics might have been left a little confused over the latest string of posts, to many, it was just par for the course.

The "Say So" singer's approach to interacting with her fans may be unusual, at best, but they certainly never have any clue what's coming next.

Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

