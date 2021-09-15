JoJo Siwa Slams Nickelodeon for Not Letting Her Perform Her Own Music

"These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

In a series of tweets, multi-talented social media star JoJo Siwa has called out Nickelodeon for not allowing her access to her own music.

It looks like Siwa, who's gearing up for her history-making appearance on Dancing With The Stars and her upcoming Dream tour early next year, won't be allowed to bring songs from her latest movie on the road with her.

"I go out on tour in January," she tweeted. "My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

Siwa seems to resent being treated like a product. "There is no reason that this music should not be included," the out 18-year-old concluded. "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not."

Her latest film, The J Team, was produced by Nickelodeon Movies and premiered earlier this month on Paramount+. Siwa debuted six original songs for the movie that appear on the soundtrack, which are likely the tracks Siwa is barred from performing on tour.

Nickelodeon has not yet responded to the claims.

Siwa tweeted a follow-up message this morning. "I want my concert to be the BEST it can possibly be, and I want to perform the songs that YOU have been waiting to hear for 2 years. Having the music from my movie in my show is important to me, I wish it was important to Nickelodeon. Remember I’m a human, not just a brand."