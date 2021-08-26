Dancing With The Stars Enlists JoJo Siwa for First Same-Gender Pairing

Two women will be paired together for the first time in the show's 30 seasons.

On the 30th season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, the hit competition series will feature its first same-gender partnership.

Announced earlier today, Deadline reports that Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and out social media sensation Jojo Siwa will participate in the upcoming season. Executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed during a TCA panel that Siwa will be partnered with a woman, marking the first time the show has ever had a same-gender pair.

“I think it’s cool, I think it breaks a wall that’s never been done before,” said Siwa. “I think it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with.”

The 18-year-old came out publicly earlier this year as a member of the LGBTQ+ community when she shared she had a girlfriend, though she hasn't picked a label just yet. The rest of the DWTS cast will be announced on Good Morning America on September 8th.

Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars premieres September 20 at 8pm ET on ABC.