Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Her Bisexuality (Again) In New Freestyle

We're certainly "Tuned In" after the rapper's latest video.

"WAP" rapper Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating the end of this hot girl summer by sharing some freestyles with fans.

Last week, she revisited an old beat for a revamped freestyle, which promptly went viral with tens of thousands of shares all over social media.

Yesterday, Stallion dropped another freestyle titled "Tuned In" where she twerks (of course), vogues, references Pokémon as well as Normnai and Cardi B's "Wild Side", and briefly mentions her attraction to women. "I got a n***a but I think some of you b*tches cute," she says at the 1:32 mark.

This isn't the first time the Houston native has slyly referenced her bisexuality. In her 2019 song "Captain Hook", she raps "I be texting with a bi chick/We both freaky, just trying shit." And on different Instagram lives with fans, she's spoken about wanting a girlfriend, even going so far as describing her type.

Thee Stallion is currently dating fellow rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and hasn't spoken publicly about her sexuality, but we love the representation regardless of how she identifies.