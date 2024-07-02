'Drag Race France' star Kitty Space comes out as trans

Any day where someone feels free to share with the world the truth of who they are is une bonne journée! Today was a great day for Drag Race France star Kitty Space who took to Instagram to share with the world that she is trans.

“My name is Kiara,” she began in the caption. “I'm so happy to come out as trans. It was hard, hard to hide but today I want to live free, to be happy by being myself. What I am deep inside: a woman.”

She went on to explain the questions that she had been asking herself in the lead-up to coming out. “Living hidden while being unhappy? Where to live free and fulfilled? The question has been asked at length. Protect my loved ones who would take it badly or protect myself?”