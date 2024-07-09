Julia Fox comes out as a lesbian

Julia Fox has something to say and we are listening!

The Uncut Gems star has seemingly come out as a lesbian. Yesterday, the actor shared a TikTok video that began with a clip of @emgwaciedawgie's viral video, where the TikTok user says "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man,' and then it cuts back to Fox.

Fox is walking down the street and responds by saying "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again."