Julia Fox comes out as a lesbian

Julia Fox comes out as a lesbian

Julia Fox
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

“So sorry boys, won’t happen again.”

rachiepants

Julia Fox has something to say and we are listening!

The Uncut Gems star has seemingly come out as a lesbian. Yesterday, the actor shared a TikTok video that began with a clip of @emgwaciedawgie's viral video, where the TikTok user says "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man,' and then it cuts back to Fox.

Fox is walking down the street and responds by saying "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again."

@juliafox

#stitch with @emgracedawg pt.2

Fox previously dated both Kanye West and Drake and was previously married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020 with whom she shares a son. More recently the actor has opened up about being celibate after an ad for Bumble went viral on TikTok show Bumble billboards with the message “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

Fox responded by writing, "Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction to men's violence," the caption of the viral TikTok post. She followed it up by writing “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

She has also hinted in the past that dating women was something she had begun considering. During an interview with Ziwe she said “I, like, have been thinking about [dating women] a lot recently,” she told the host. “I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little more. Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

Sexuality and identity are often a journey and it’s clear that Fox is on hers, we’re just delighted she was ready to share with the world that she is a part of our family.

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio