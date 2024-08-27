Julia Fox is set to star in queer leading role in the upcoming romantic thriller 'Perfect'

She's everywhere, she's so Julia!



In a win for those who love seeing queer actors in queer roles, Julia Fox is returning to the silver screen in an exciting new project! The model and actress has been cast in the upcoming romantic thriller Perfect in her first queer role since coming out as a lesbian in July of this year via this truly iconic TikTok stitch.

Here's what we know so far from Fox's exclusive interview with Varietyabout the project: Fox will star as an affluent pregnant woman falling in love with a woman played by Ashley Moore (I Know What You Did Last Summer,Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping). Their situation is complicated greatly by the setting, a charming but rundown mountain town resort in California during a time when climate change has contaminated the water supply. It's also further complicated by Fox's impending birth and the two's differing values surrounding the state of the world.

Fox and Moore will be joined by newcomer Micaela Wittman who will play a local who tries to guide Moore through her turbulent affair with Fox. Also in talks to join the cast are nonbinary actor Lio Mehiel (Mutt) and Debi Mazar (Younger, Goodfellas).



Perfect will be the feature length directorial debut of Millicent Hailes. While this is her first full length film, Hailes has directed music videos for artists including Billie Eilish, Pussy Riot, Tinashe, and Alok Vaid-Menon. If her direction of Fletcher's "Becky's So Hot" is any indicator, viewers are in for a real treat with Perfect.

