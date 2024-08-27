Scroll To Top
Julia Fox is set to star in queer leading role in the upcoming romantic thriller 'Perfect'

Actress and model Julia Fox on the red carpet. She is a 34-year-old Italian-American woman. She is thin, with platinum blonde hair that goes a few inches past her shoulders, a dramatic black eyeliner look, and a black blazer over a black top.
Courtesy of Lev Radin/Shuttershock

This is the first queer role the actress has taken since coming out as a lesbian in July.

@politebotanist

She's everywhere, she's so Julia!

In a win for those who love seeing queer actors in queer roles, Julia Fox is returning to the silver screen in an exciting new project! The model and actress has been cast in the upcoming romantic thriller Perfect in her first queer role since coming out as a lesbian in July of this year via this truly iconic TikTok stitch.

@juliafox

#stitch with @emgracedawg pt.2

Here's what we know so far from Fox's exclusive interview with Varietyabout the project: Fox will star as an affluent pregnant woman falling in love with a woman played by Ashley Moore (I Know What You Did Last Summer,Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping). Their situation is complicated greatly by the setting, a charming but rundown mountain town resort in California during a time when climate change has contaminated the water supply. It's also further complicated by Fox's impending birth and the two's differing values surrounding the state of the world.

Fox and Moore will be joined by newcomer Micaela Wittman who will play a local who tries to guide Moore through her turbulent affair with Fox. Also in talks to join the cast are nonbinary actor Lio Mehiel (Mutt) and Debi Mazar (Younger, Goodfellas).

Perfect will be the feature length directorial debut of Millicent Hailes. While this is her first full length film, Hailes has directed music videos for artists including Billie Eilish, Pussy Riot, Tinashe, and Alok Vaid-Menon. If her direction of Fletcher's "Becky's So Hot" is any indicator, viewers are in for a real treat with Perfect.

Nathan Scherrer and Tara Sheree of Freenjoy Productions, who produced Jennifer Lopez -- This is Me and Now: The Love Story, are signed on to produce, along with Liz Cardenas (A Ghost Story), and Douglas Riggs and Tyler Payne of Steak and Rosé.

While we wait impatiently for Perfect to arrive on our screens, you can see Fox in the upcoming ghost drama from Steven Soderbergh, Presence, where she will star opposite the incomparable Lucy Liu. Fox is also in a new sports horror thriller from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions simply titled Him.

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

