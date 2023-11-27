Scroll To Top
ComingOut

K-Pop Idol Park Chohyeon Comes Out & Goes Public With Her Girlfriend

K-Pop Idol Park Chohyeon Comes Out & Goes Public With Her Girlfriend

Former KPop Idol Park Chohyeon Goes Public With Her Girlfriend
Youtube.com/@EUNandCHO

The two share a YouTube channel chronicling their relationship.

@andrewjstillman

South Korea has given us some majorly awesome music over the last decade in particular, but they haven’t exactly been the nicest to their “idols” who identify on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Although it’s more rare for the celebrities to come out publicly in their country, it still happens every so often. One former idol who’s managed to gain some attention for her YouTube channel with her girlfriend is Park Chohyeon, who was a member of the pre-debut group OAHSIS and a former MIXNINE contestant.

10 months ago, Chohyeon posted a video captioned, “KPOP lesbian couple | Korean girl group idol | marriage Photoshoot Vlog,” where she showed off her status as an idol and examined the hardships she’s now overcome thanks to her “life partner.”

Said life partner is Eunha, and the two took some majorly sexy pictures together for the photoshoot that fully showcased their love for each other.

(sub) 걸그룹 출신 레즈비언 커플 화보 촬영 브이로그 | lesbian couple | 동성연애www.youtube.com

The YouTube channel has since been rebranded to “EUN and CHO” and chronicles their lives as a couple.

In a video about how they met, Chohyeon admitted she was nervous to go onto the dating apps considering her status as a Korean idol, and Eunha joked she wanted to help her out because she thought she had no experience with other girls, with Chohyeon denied.

(sub) 레즈커플 첫 만남 썰 | 뽀뽀가 하고 싶어 | lesbian couplewww.youtube.com

Although Chohyeon isn’t considered a Korean idol anymore, her openness with her relationship with Eunha showcases her life of true happiness and hopefully helps pave the way for other Kpop stars to live out their full identities, regardless of their idol status.

ComingOutMusicCelebrities
eunhak-popk-pop idolmixnineoahsissouth koreayoutube channelpark chohyeoncoming out
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio