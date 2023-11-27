K-Pop Idol Park Chohyeon Comes Out & Goes Public With Her Girlfriend

South Korea has given us some majorly awesome music over the last decade in particular, but they haven’t exactly been the nicest to their “idols” who identify on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Although it’s more rare for the celebrities to come out publicly in their country, it still happens every so often. One former idol who’s managed to gain some attention for her YouTube channel with her girlfriend is Park Chohyeon, who was a member of the pre-debut group OAHSIS and a former MIXNINE contestant.

10 months ago, Chohyeon posted a video captioned, “KPOP lesbian couple | Korean girl group idol | marriage Photoshoot Vlog,” where she showed off her status as an idol and examined the hardships she’s now overcome thanks to her “life partner.”

Said life partner is Eunha, and the two took some majorly sexy pictures together for the photoshoot that fully showcased their love for each other.

(sub) 걸그룹 출신 레즈비언 커플 화보 촬영 브이로그 | lesbian couple | 동성연애 www.youtube.com

The YouTube channel has since been rebranded to “EUN and CHO” and chronicles their lives as a couple.

In a video about how they met, Chohyeon admitted she was nervous to go onto the dating apps considering her status as a Korean idol, and Eunha joked she wanted to help her out because she thought she had no experience with other girls, with Chohyeon denied.

(sub) 레즈커플 첫 만남 썰 | 뽀뽀가 하고 싶어 | lesbian couple www.youtube.com

Although Chohyeon isn’t considered a Korean idol anymore, her openness with her relationship with Eunha showcases her life of true happiness and hopefully helps pave the way for other Kpop stars to live out their full identities, regardless of their idol status.