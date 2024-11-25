Scroll To Top
Kelly Marie Tran comes out as queer: “I’ve never truly felt this accepted.”

Fred Duvall/Shutterstock

While playing a queer character in an upcoming movie, Tran admitted this time she isn't acting at all.

@andrewjstillman

While shooting her upcoming film, The Wedding Banquet, Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) revealed some truths about the unexpected connection she had with her character, Angela — namely that she’s queer.

The film, directed by Andrew Ahn, is a modern reimagining of Ang Lee’s 1993 queer rom-com of the same name, wherein Angela (originally Wei-Wei) marries a gay man named Min (originally Wai-Tung) to get herself a green card and appease his conservative parents.

The revised plot centers around Angela and her girlfriend, Lee (Lily Gladstone), as they try to have a baby via IVF. They're best friends with Min (Han Gi-chan) and Chris (Bowen Yang), which brings the modern look into chosen families and all the complications that come with it.

Tran told Vanity Fair the queer themes from the film were what she connected to the most.

“I haven’t said this publicly yet, but I’m a queer person,” she said. “The thing that really excited me about it was I got to play a person that I felt like I knew. I don’t feel like I’m acting at all in this movie… I’m here doing this amazing movie with these amazing people. I’ve never been in a queer space before. I’ve never truly felt this accepted before.”

In the film, Angela’s mother, played by Joan Chen, is a “PFLAG-chapter-running ally” trying to wrap her head around the fact her gay daughter is marrying a man. This, Tran said, was similar to her own journey.

“I came out to my mom in a very specific experience. The scenes that I have with Joan Chen in this movie are very similar to the experience that I had.”

Ahn also told Vanity Fair that they wanted to make a contemporary film in the vein of Fire Island, and that they wanted to honor the original storyline’s tough and specific insights to recognizing how queer visibility and traditions have changed.

To that effect, Tran said, “The spirit is the same, and I think it’s even more queer.”

Although the film has yet to receive a release date, it’s currently slated to debut sometime in spring 2025. Besides that, we’re just happy to welcome someone else to the family and that someone else in this crazy world is happy to be their authentic self.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

