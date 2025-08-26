Burning Man's iconic Orgy Dome taken down by dust storm

One of Burning Man's most iconic attractions has fallen. That's right, the infamous Orgy Dome is no more (for now).
Brutal winds and dust storms ripped through Black Rock City earlier this week, creating a rocky start to the annual desert festival. Some attendees were trapped outside the gates, while others hunkered down on the inside, already dealing with as much dirt and mud as they often do over the course of the entire week.
Among the (non-living) casualties of the rough weather was the Orgy Dome, a sex-positive sanctuary where festivalgoers have been going to get down and (a different kind of) dirty since its inception in 2003. The climate-controlled lair filled with all the soft surfaces you'd ever need for a romping good time in the desert boasted 5000 visitors last year, but this year, it just wasn't meant to be.
"Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space," the organizers wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated."
Sometimes the playa giveth, sometimes the playa taketh away.
Onlookers were quick to pay their respects from the safety of social media.
"Yeah the Taylor Swift engagement is big news but have you heard about the Orgy Dome getting destroyed at Burning Man."
"Without the containment of the dome, orgies can just break out anywhere now."
Some people seemed a little more lost on the matter, with one person writing, "That is probably a good thing. I am assuming that is just a name and not designed to have orgies. I hope. But in either case people will be trying to have sex in there."
Sorry to burst your bubble, @SkepticalCathar, but the point of the Orgy Dome is, and always has been, having orgies.
But Burning Man attendees are resilient, and even without the dome itself, we're confident they will find a way to make orgies happen. They just might be a little sandier than usual.
RIP, Orgy Dome. Perhaps one day you will be restored to your former glory.