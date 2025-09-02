Josh O'Connor describes spitting in Paul Mescal's mouth in The History of Sound

We have been teased with the prospect of seeing Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal playing gay lovers in The History of Sound for years, but now the film’s release is right around the corner, and we’re getting teased yet again, this time by the actors themselves.
Over the weekend, the film was screened at the Telluride Film Festival, and during a Q&A after the showing, O’Connor divulged some delicious details about a certain scene that has everyone talking.
The History of Sound is a gay romance set during WWI, which follows Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) as they embark on a cross-country trip to record the lives, voices, and music of their countrymen.
In the film, before the two men ever have sex, there is a scene which GQ calls “the horniest moment in the film” where David spits water in Lionel’s mouth.
“We were kind of keeping ourselves separate, and really in the characters, and then we did the first take, and it was the spit, and I just—it just dribbled down me, and Paul was like waiting,” O’Connor says with a laugh while miming Mescal lying back with his mouth wide open.
@coffeefrijolito
This just made me buy tickets to opening night! 😩 #joshoconnor #paulmescal #thehistoryofsound #spitscene #fyp
O’Connor is so hot, we’d let him spit in our mouths, too.
The two men laughed and then Mescal said, “If you clipped this without sound it would be…”
The film has gotten mixed reviews so far, but when it premieres in theaters on September 12, we’ll be seated for that scene alone!