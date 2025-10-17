Actor Dylan O’Brien is making everyone wish they could take a trip to a lake…with him.
O’Brien’s girlfriend, model Rachael Lange, did the world a favor today when she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of O’Brien coming out of a lake in nothing but his swim shorts and a smile.
The incredibly hot actor was only made sexier by dripping with water and sporting a full beard and mustache.
This year alone, he has starred in Ponyboi, where he plays a gay drug dealer who is having a secret affair with an intersex sex worker, and he engages in a romance with a man in Twinless, which has a sex scene that had the gay gagging.
In fact, the scene in Twinless where O’Brien stands shirtless in front of fellow actor James Sweeney before whispering, “Pinch my nipple,” understandably went viral the moment the movie premiered.