Dylan O’Brien is making our dreams come true with his lakeside pics!

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent
By Ariel Messman-RuckerOctober 17 2025 / 5:32 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Actor Dylan O’Brien is making everyone wish they could take a trip to a lake…with him.

O’Brien’s girlfriend, model Rachael Lange, did the world a favor today when she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of O’Brien coming out of a lake in nothing but his swim shorts and a smile.

The incredibly hot actor was only made sexier by dripping with water and sporting a full beard and mustache.

O’Brien may be straight in real life — but he’s no stranger to playing gay roles.

This year alone, he has starred in Ponyboi, where he plays a gay drug dealer who is having a secret affair with an intersex sex worker, and he engages in a romance with a man in Twinless, which has a sex scene that had the gay gagging.

In fact, the scene in Twinless where O’Brien stands shirtless in front of fellow actor James Sweeney before whispering, “Pinch my nipple,” understandably went viral the moment the movie premiered.

The once baby-faced O’Brien, known for starring in Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner when he was younger, has transformed into a talented actor who is also so hot that fans can’t help but thirst after him.

