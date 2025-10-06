Skip to content
Dylan O'Brien's gay nipple pinch scene in 'Twinless' has officially broken the internet

The gays saw it once, hit replay 10,000 times, and now everyone’s watching Twinless for “the plot.”

Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney at the Los Angeles Twinless premiere

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanOctober 06 2025 / 1:41 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
It’s not often that a single movie scene manages to unite the internet in collective thirst, awe, and confusion, but Dylan O’Brien asking for a nipple pinch in Twinless has accomplished precisely that.

In the now-viral clip, O’Brien stands shirtless and emotionally raw across from fellow actor James Sweeney (who also wrote and directed the film) before whispering his instantly immortalized line: “Pinch my nipple.”

The moment—equal parts tender, strange, and sexy—has fans feral, tweeting things like, “This clip of Dylan O’Brien asking for his nipple to be pinched has just gone triple platinum in my bedroom.”

From there, the floodgates opened

“That clip got more replays than my breakup playlist,” one person joked, while another summed up the vibe perfectly: “Mood: iconic, unexplainable energy.”

Even fans who hadn’t seen the movie yet felt the pull of the nipple (and the plot). “OK I haven’t watched Twinless yet and I’m feeling more and more FOMO every single day— I’M MISSING OUT AREN’T I,” one user tweeted.

And yes, they are.

The scene may have launched a thousand rewatches, but Twinless itself has been winning praise since its festival debut earlier this year. For those unfamiliar, the film follows Dennis (Sweeney), a man navigating grief, identity, and intimacy after the loss of his twin. He encounters Roman (O’Brien) at a meeting for people grieving the loss of their twin, and sparks fly. It’s an indie dramedy about connection and self-discovery, but with the kind of chemistry that makes audiences feel both deeply moved and mildly unwell.

That chemistry, it turns out, is part of the movie’s viral appeal. As one tweet put it, “James Sweeney wrote, directed, and cast himself hooking up with Dylan O’Brien. This is the kind of greed they talked about in the Bible.”

Another added, “Imagine getting paid to do this to Dylan O’Brien.”

Even beyond the nipple moment, the internet is newly obsessed with O’Brien’s performance—an evolution from his Teen Wolf heartthrob days into something rawer, queerer, and undeniably bold.

So, yes, Twinless is beautiful, heartfelt, and existential, but right now, the nipple scene is the one that is carrying it to cultural immortality. As one viral tweet said best, “The plot of #Twinless was SO GOOD. The plot: slutty Dylan O’Brien.”

And honestly? That’s cinema.

twinless

