'Wednesday' star Georgie Farmer just dropped sexy shirtless pics & gays are turning to stone

The unintentional reveals of private parts. Lil Nas X; Ricky Martin; Harry Styles NBC; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images From Ricky Martin to Janet Jackson to Lil Nas X to Madonna, not even celebrities are exempt from experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. This has happened to a lot of singers who had their outfits destroyed during a performance, but it's happened to celebs on red carpets, too! See our list of 10 wardrobe malfunctions from celebrities below.

Ricky Martin — 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (September 2025) First things first! The latest wardrobe malfunction to make headlines came from Ricky Martin as he prepared to attend, perform in, and accept a special trophy at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The Puerto Rican singer's pants simply came undone, but he made it work anyway… And shared a few thirst traps, as a treat, of course.

Courtney Act — 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' entrance (January 2018) Courtney Act had a wardrobe malfunction as early as entering the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in January 2018. Viewers were split — some argued that it was campy and hilarious, while others questioned if this was a stunt to bring attention to herself on CBBUK. Considering that Courtney won that season of CBBUK, she emerged as a winner nonetheless.

Harry Styles — 'Love on Tour' concert (January 2023) @cheeseyeyes nice #harry #harrystyles #foryoupage #fyp #kiaforum #foryou #haroldstyles Harry Styles has been experimenting with all sorts of aesthetics in the past few years, turning looks and stunting pretty at different award shows, concerts, magazine covers, and special performances. Yet, it's clear from this TikTok video that Styles did not anticipate his pants completely tearing apart while being right in front of the audience at this January 2023 concert from Love on Tour.

Miley Cyrus — 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' (December 2021) Miley Cyrus performing at the Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC. NBC One could assume that Miley Cyrus' wardrobe malfunction happened during her Bangerz era — but no, that actually wasn't the case at all! In 2021, Cyrus hosted a fabulous Miley's New Year's Eve Party telecast in which she dealt with a wardrobe malfunction. Honestly, it feels pretty on-brand for a piece of clothing to malfunction at New Year's Eve, but Cyrus handled it like a pro.

Lil Nas X — 'Saturday Night Live' (May 2021) Lil Nas X's first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live was during his Montero era, which included the hit song "Call Me By Your Name." The out rapper delivered on the promise of giving fans an iconic performance on SNL — he just didn't realize that this would include his pants getting tore, prompting him to cover his crotch for the entire end of the performance.

Cardi B — Bonnaroo Festival (June 2019) Cardi B performs at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage Cardi B proudly likes her big butt (and she cannot lie), but this wardrobe malfunction was definitely not something he was expecting. During a set at the 2019 Bonnaroo Festival, Cardi B's jumpsuit ripped open on the behind and prompted the singer to change into a bathrobe for the rest of the performance. Iconic, hilarious, and campy, even.

Madonna — The BRIT Awards (February 2015) This was frankly one of the most traumatizing moments for Madonna fans (and the singer herself) in the past 10 years. Madge had just started to promote her Rebel Heart album with "Living for Love" as its lead single. While performing the song at The BRIT Awards 2015 — live, on national TV — the cape that Madonna was wearing didn't come undone, causing the Queen of Pop to literally fall onto the floor in the performance. Madonna, a phenomenal performer with decades of experience, got right back up and kept the show going. But was it really upsetting to see the Queen of Pop falling down because of a wardrobe malfunction? Yes, it was. In the words of Edna Mode: "No. Capes. Ever!"

Cate Blanchett — 'Borderlands' premiere event (August 2024) One of the most hilarious wardrobe malfunctions of all time happened to Cate Blanchett at the premiere of Borderlands. Thankfully, Jamie Lee Curtis was nearby, saw what happened, and ran to shield Blanchett with her own body. In this interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blanchett laughed at the situation while also being horrified. On the other hand, Curtis acted like the whole thing was no big deal at all… And just stood there, behind Blanchett for the entire interview, to protect the actress from being exposed. Icons indeed!

Emily Blunt — 'Oppenheimer' premiere in London (July 2023) @etalkctv Get yourself a friend like Florence Pugh! 👏 Miss Flo saved Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction at the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere after her button popped on the red carpet. 😱 (🎥: Getty/Mike Marsland) #FlorencePugh #EmilyBlunt #Oppenheimer #redcarpet #WardrobeMalfunction Speaking of friends saving friends: Emily Blunt also had a wardrobe function while attending the grand premiere of Oppenheimer in London. Y'know, no big deal! Thankfully, Florence Pugh came to the rescue and helped Blunt not get fully exposed. We love to see it.