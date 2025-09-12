Skip to content
'Wednesday' star Georgie Farmer just dropped sexy shirtless pics & gays are turning to stone

Well, damn!

‘Wednesday’ star Georgie Farmer just dropped sexy shirtless selfies & gays are turning to stone

Georgie Farmer as Ajax from Netflix's Wednesday

Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images; Helen Sloan/Netflix
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanSeptember 12 2025 / 12:54 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
The latter half of Wednesday season two may have left us breathless, but one of its breakout stars is leaving us downright thirsty.

Georgie Farmer, who plays Ajax Petropolus, the shy gorgon with a hoodie and a snake problem, just gave fans a look at what’s really beneath the layers. Spoiler alert: it’s abs for days.

The first selfie hit social media with the caption: AJAX FROM WEDNESDAY?!?? DAMN.” In it, Farmer poses shirtless in grey sweats, his lean, sculpted frame doing more damage than any gorgon stare ever could.

Shortly after, an older shot started recirculating of a similar photo with him in black shorts.

And just like that, X (and queer X in particular) lost its collective chill.

“When did he become a muscle daddy,” one fan asked. Another confessed, “This is the first time I’m seeing him shirtless and DAAAAAAMN.”

The gorgon jokes practically wrote themselves, with someone saying, “He does turn me into stone by just looking at him.”

Others abandoned subtlety entirely: “he can do whatever he wants with me.”

Farmer, 22, may have never publicly addressed his sexuality, but that hasn’t stopped LGBTQ+ fans from crowning him the internet’s new thirst trap.

Up until now, Farmer’s Ajax has been known for his shy charm, awkward crushes, and perpetually hidden snakes. But these selfies prove there’s another side waiting to be unleashed that doesn’t need CGI to stop people in their tracks.

Wednesday may be filled with monsters, misfits, and ghouls, but Farmer’s abs have officially let us know he doesn’t need his gorgon gaze to petrify us.

