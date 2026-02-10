31 sexy pics of olympian Benjamin Karl that are pure gold

Olympian Benjamin Karl celebrated winning gold at the Winter Games in one of our favorite ways — by tearing off his shirt and showing off that gold-medal-worthy body.

The 40-year-old Austrian snowboarder is no stranger to the world stage. The Milano Cortina Games mark his fifth time competing in the Olympics. This also marks his final Games, as he has announced that he will retire after this season — but not before winning gold one last time.

Prior to this victory, Karl earned a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, a bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games, and gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

It’s a stellar career, and he also has the body to match his incredible body of work. Let’s enjoy both. Keep scrolling to see some of his steamiest pics — and be sure to follow him on Instagram @benny_karl.



