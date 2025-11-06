Real Housewives star Kyle Richards seemingly comes out as bisexual — FINALLY

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been teasing her interest in women since her marriage fell apart, but it looks like she’s finally about to spill the tea about her sexuality in the upcoming season.
In the RHOBH season 15 trailer, Richards, who has been tight-lipped about her love life since her split with Mauricio Umansky, may finally be coming out as bisexual.
Since separating from her husband of 27 years, rumors have spread about Richards' sexuality, and she has been linked to country singer Morgan Wade — who she has insane chemistry with. The reality TV star has leaned into the fan speculation by posting photos sitting in Wade’s lap, kissing her in a music video, and demonstrating scissoring on the show.
The trailer kicks off with castmate Bozoma Saint John telling Richards that she’s a “girls’ girl,” but if they’re going to be friends, she wants to “know the information so that I can also be helpful."
The full context is missing, but Richards’ response is revealing. "Well, why don't you ask what you really want to ask?" she asks before joking, "I could go Brad; I could go Angelina."
Later in the trailer, fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne seems to encourage Richards to live her life with authenticity: “You need to get out there and do whatever makes you happy.”
Richards addressed her sexuality for the first time in the season 14 reunion when she admitted that she’s been “questioning” her sexuality, but this trailer is the first time she’s hinted at being bisexual.
Cohen spoke for curious fans at the reunion when he said that at some point, Richards would either need to stop hinting or come out.
“I do just want to point out, putting out a music video that is like the two of you as lovers,” he said. “It contributed so mightily to a conversation that was already a runaway train, and that was totally in her hands, I have to say.
“It’s like, at some point, you can’t have your cake and eat it too,” Cohen added. “I mean, sorry.”