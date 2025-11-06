Real Housewives star Kyle Richards seemingly comes out as bisexual — FINALLY

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been teasing her interest in women since her marriage fell apart, but it looks like she’s finally about to spill the tea about her sexuality in the upcoming season.

In the RHOBH season 15 trailer, Richards, who has been tight-lipped about her love life since her split with Mauricio Umansky, may finally be coming out as bisexual.

Since separating from her husband of 27 years, rumors have spread about Richards' sexuality, and she has been linked to country singer Morgan Wade — who she has insane chemistry with. The reality TV star has leaned into the fan speculation by posting photos sitting in Wade’s lap, kissing her in a music video, and demonstrating scissoring on the show.

The trailer kicks off with castmate Bozoma Saint John telling Richards that she’s a “girls’ girl,” but if they’re going to be friends, she wants to “know the information so that I can also be helpful."

The full context is missing, but Richards’ response is revealing. "Well, why don't you ask what you really want to ask?" she asks before joking, "I could go Brad; I could go Angelina."