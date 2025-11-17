Kyle Richards says lesbians are 'totally an option' for her

Kyle Richards may not be putting a label on her sexuality yet, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admits her “mind has opened up.”

Rumors started spreading that Richards is bisexual after Bravo released a trailer for the upcoming season of RHOBH, where the reality TV veteran admitted, “I could go Brad; I could go Angelina.”

After the trailer played at BravoCon over the weekend, Richards told Variety, “I don’t like labels, I guess,” and said of the rumors that she’s bisexual, “I think people can think whatever they want.”

She also admitted that while she’s always been attracted to “tall, dark and handsome,” like her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, things are changing.

“I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up,” she said. "So I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds now, and I’m fine with that.”

This isn’t the first time Richards has publicly addressed her sexuality. In fact, she’s talked about it multiple times since rumors started spreading about her possible attraction to women after separating from her husband of 27 years. The rumors have been fueled by the obvious chemistry she has with country singer Morgan Wade, with whom she made out in a music video.

While Richards has refused to put a label on herself, when the two Variety reporters mentioned that they are lesbians, the Bravolebrity responded, “Ha! That would never have crossed my mind before, ever in my life — and now I’m like, that’s totally an option.”

“I’m just here to see what life brings me, honestly,” Richards continued.