The jewelry heist at the Louvre Museum has captivated the world — and, apparently, the cast of White Collar.
Four thieves broke into the Louvre on Sunday and made off with famous French jewels in broad daylight. The whole escapade took under five minutes, and the loot is estimated to have a combined value of roughly $102 million. So far, the thieves have not been caught, and the stolen pieces have not been recovered.
Movies and television have given us so many incredible heists (not to mention the lovable fictional thieves that pull them off) over the years, and what happened at the Louvre feels like something pulled straight from one of those stories. Clearly, some of the people involved in telling those beloved tales feel the same way.
"I would like to state for the record that I had nothing to do with the Louvre," Matt Bomer wrote across social media on Wednesday.
For those who haven't had the pleasure of watching White Collar yet — or who may just need a quick refresher — Bomer's character, Neal Caffrey, helped the FBI solve crimes thanks to his own experience as a renowned criminal. If there was a major heist in the world of the show, there was a good chance Caffrey was behind it, accused of it, or figured out how it was done when nobody else could.
So a jewel heist at the Louvre? Yeah, definitely Caffrey's territory.
Some of his other cast members also weighed in, including Tim DeKay, who played Caffrey's FBI handler.
"But are we to really believe that friend?" wrote former costar Tiffani Thiessen, while Ross McCall, who portrayed a rival thief in the show, joked, "But I might..."
A White Collar revival of some sort has reportedly been in development for a while now, and as ScreenRant pointed out, this particular heist may be a fun way back in if they're still searching for a plot. We may see you at the Louvre yet, Bomer!