Matt Bomer reacts to Mid-Century Modern getting canceled (exclusive)

Matt Bomer is keeping it real.
The handsome actor is known for so many iconic and diverse roles over the years in notable projects such as White Collar, Fellow Travelers, The Normal Heart, and more.
Earlier this year, Bomer tapped into his comedy side and brought plenty of laughs alongside Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin in the Hulu series Mid-Century Modern. Unfortunately, fans were left disappointed when it was announced in September that the show wasn't getting picked up for a second season.
"I got to work with so many of my heroes, so many legends, and a lot of people who are a big part of why I became an actor," Bomer tells PRIDE. "To get to do that and to see Linda Lavin go out on a high note? What more can you ask for?"
Bomer is moving forward with a slew of exciting projects, but he always takes time to give back to the LGBTQ+ community. The star attended the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood and reminded everyone to take care of their sexual health.
"The reality is that there is free, stigma-free access to sexual wellness through MISTR. I'm talking about PrEP, DoxyPEP... all of these things that are free and accessible to everybody."
With HIV and AIDS being one of the central storylines in his hit show Fellow Travelers, Bomer is encouraging all sexually active people to know their status.
"I'm so grateful we live in a time where we have medication like this. We lost a good portion of an entire generation to HIV and AIDS. Look out for yourself, look out for your community, look out for your lovers, look out for your friends. Do yourself a favor!"
Fans can follow Matt Bomer on Instagram here. To see the full interview from The Abbey Food & Bar, check out the video at the top of the page.