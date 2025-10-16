Matt Bomer reacts to Mid-Century Modern getting canceled (exclusive)

Fans will recall an early demo of her scrapped track "Love Zombie" went viral on TikTok last year. Thanks to the intense support online from her passionate fans, Justice is now dropping her own version of the song.

In fact, the singer wrote the original lyrics when she was only 17 years old. The newly released track captures a playful and sexy vibe that will likely be blasting in gay clubs all around the world.

"It's really exciting to release this independently! I really have to thank the fans for this one. They truly made it happen! We're doing this for the girls and the gays. If the gays don't want to get up on the dance floor and go crazy to this song, we failed," Justice tells PRIDE.

By dropping the song on the first weekend of October, Justice is embracing the spine-chilling nature of Halloween with the upbeat anthem.

"That's what music and entertainment is for. It's to have that escape from the real world and to step into a different character. I really hope that 'Love Zombie' can bring that to people!'

Justice wasn't the only artist to publish a highly anticipated new musical project on October 3. Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Mean Girls Day. Ironically, this is now the third time that both artists have dropped new songs or albums on the same day.

"I swear to everyone, to every Taylor Swift fan, this is not intentional! I guess great minds think alike. It's not a competition! I love Taylor. I'm such a huge fan. Let's see what happens on the next release date! Maybe it'll be her and I again."

Justice has released plenty of bops independently for many years now. By not relying on a record label for promotion, the star is grateful that her supporters continue to share her new music.

"Even though I might not be on the most massive scale, just to be able to be creative and live this life, I'm so immensely grateful to anyone who's watched anything I've done or listened to any of my music. I appreciate you and your support so much! I love you guys."

"Love Zombie" is streaming everywhere now. To see the the full interview with Victoria Justice, check out the video at the top of the page.