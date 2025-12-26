Matt Rogers dishes on his iconic roles as horny gay men

Matt Rogers can do it all!
Between hosting his critically acclaimed podcast Las Culturistas with his bestie Bowen Yang to playing a slew of memorable roles on film and television, there's nothing this multi-hyphenate can't do.
This holiday season, Rogers is more booked than ever as he dropped his latest holiday album The Spirit of Christmas and joined the all-star cast on season two of Palm Royale. Rogers portrays Bruce, a very handsome and horny gay man who wears his heart on his sleeve.
"I think it's a really interesting examination and display of where our community was in 1970. It shows a vibrant, queer community before the AIDS crisis. This is showing queer joy at a time when we don't think about it as being joyful," Rogers tells PRIDE.
The '70s is an undeniably iconic era for the LGBTQ+ community and Rogers is thrilled that he can now add a character like Bruce to his résumé.
"They're a bunch of sluts! I have a feeling that I would have been a lot like Bruce. My character's absolutely hell-bent on locking down Rock Hudson as his boyfriend. I love that he's an unapologetically horny guy. He's looking to complete his life! He's looking for love and he's not ashamed about it. He's not afraid of it."
Speaking of horny, Rogers definitely seems to have that character archetype locked all the way in. Fans will remember that he's also portrayed feral characters on Fire Island and the first season of Overcompensating.
"I must give a horny vibe! I'm really excited about the fact that I can accept that things have really fallen into place. I'm just going to enjoy my life and let things come to me."
Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV. To see an exclusive clip from the new episode, check out the video below.