Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Matt Rogers dishes on his iconic roles as horny gay men

The handsome actor loves tapping into his sexy side on camera.

Matt Rogers attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

Matt Rogers attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 26 2025 / 10:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Matt Rogers can do it all!

Between hosting his critically acclaimed podcast Las Culturistas with his bestie Bowen Yang to playing a slew of memorable roles on film and television, there's nothing this multi-hyphenate can't do.

This holiday season, Rogers is more booked than ever as he dropped his latest holiday album The Spirit of Christmas and joined the all-star cast on season two of Palm Royale. Rogers portrays Bruce, a very handsome and horny gay man who wears his heart on his sleeve.

"I think it's a really interesting examination and display of where our community was in 1970. It shows a vibrant, queer community before the AIDS crisis. This is showing queer joy at a time when we don't think about it as being joyful," Rogers tells PRIDE.

The '70s is an undeniably iconic era for the LGBTQ+ community and Rogers is thrilled that he can now add a character like Bruce to his résumé.

"They're a bunch of sluts! I have a feeling that I would have been a lot like Bruce. My character's absolutely hell-bent on locking down Rock Hudson as his boyfriend. I love that he's an unapologetically horny guy. He's looking to complete his life! He's looking for love and he's not ashamed about it. He's not afraid of it."

Speaking of horny, Rogers definitely seems to have that character archetype locked all the way in. Fans will remember that he's also portrayed feral characters on Fire Island and the first season of Overcompensating.

"I must give a horny vibe! I'm really excited about the fact that I can accept that things have really fallen into place. I'm just going to enjoy my life and let things come to me."

Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV. To see an exclusive clip from the new episode, check out the video below.

las culturistasmatt rogerscelebritiesentertainmentgaygay actortelevisioninterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Matt Rogers attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.
Interviews

Matt Rogers dishes on his iconic roles as horny gay men

​Shane and Ilya in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 6.
TV

'Heated Rivalry' S1 E6 recap: things get spicy and sweet at the cottage

artwork by Terry Hastings
Perspectives

How gay can I afford to be?

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC