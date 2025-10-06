Skip to content
Monét X Change's super tight Speedo leaves little to the imagination & the gays are spiraling

The All Stars winner dropped a black-and-white thong shoot so hot even her sisters lost composure.

Monét X Change

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanOctober 06 2025 / 1:10 PM
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world.
Fresh off of announcing her engagement to fiancé Andy Short, Monét X Change decided to bless Instagram with something a little less wholesome—and the internet is gasping in unison.

Captioned, posed for a thing in London,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner shared two black-and-white photos that could make an art gallery blush.

In the moody shots (posted here), Monét stands by a window in nothing but a white thong and delicate silver chains, gazing out like she’s either contemplating global peace or whether to post a third picture. She looks statuesque, sultry, and like she just remembered she owns both RuPaul’s crown and your attention span.

Her Drag Race sisters quickly flooded the comments section, because how could they not?

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

BenDeLaCreme deadpanned, “But is it fashion?” while Pearl chimed in, “Previously on Untucked.”

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

Pandora Boxx summed up everyone’s scrolling experience with, “I was not ready upon opening this app.”

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

Fans were even less composed. “My hole hurt just from looking at it,” one confessed.

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

Another joked, “It looked at me first.”

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

A third summed up the collective thirst, saying “Sissster!!! For free?!?”

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

Some wondered why she even bothered to put on anything.

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

Others joined in on the Untucked joke, asking if this is what RuPaul meant when she said we were only seeing half the story if we didn’t watch.

Instagram.com/MonetXChange

It’s not the first time Monét has shut down social media, but this one hit differently. Maybe it’s because the newly engaged queen seems to radiate a new, unbothered confidence, or perhaps it’s because the photo shoot toes the line between high art and unapologetic exhibitionism in a way only she could pull off. She’s long been one of Drag Race’s funniest and most outspoken alumni, but she served a reminder that high art, high camp, and high-cut thongs can absolutely coexist.

If this were just “a thing in London,” the rest of us are the ones left standing outside, thirsty, waiting for more.

