Monét X Change's super tight Speedo leaves little to the imagination & the gays are spiraling

The popular series Oh Dear I'm Queer, hosted by influencer Jeff Perla, has been abruptly pulled from Snapchat, according to his latest Instagram video.

"Oh Dear I'm Queer is officially canceled on Snapchat. For some reason, they're still using my videos and putting ads in my videos, even though they're saying I went against community guidelines," Perla says.

Fans of the hit show would watch Perla conduct interviews with gay men all over the world on their sexual preferences, Grindr albums, hookup stories, first dates, and much more.

Perla explains in the Instagram video that his production company received notice of Oh Dear I'm Queer's cancellation following three violations for explicit and sexual content. However, Perla alleges that Snapchat never alerted him of the violations since his account didn't have a verified email address on file. As a result, Perla can no longer access his account, post videos, or create content from a separate profile.

In exclusive quotes provided to PRIDE, Perla warns other queer influencers to be cautious of the content they're posting and creating online, especially if it's for a major corporation.

"I built a space that was unapologetically queer-friendly, raw, and real. Snapchat loved my content enough to plaster ads on it for two years, and now all of a sudden, with these new terms and conditions, I'm suddenly too much for them," Perla tells PRIDE.

The host even alleges that Snapchat is continuing to run ads alongside his content on the platform, but they're no longer paying him for the show.

"This isn't just censorship, it's exploitation, and I'm hoping platforms take the steps to work with their creators on how to work together instead of just eliminating them off their platforms. My message to other creators is to be careful building a business relying on these big corporations. If any social media platform was suddenly deleted tomorrow, what do you have to financially fall back on?"

