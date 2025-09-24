Nicholas Alexander Chavez strips down for Jacquemus & leaves fans begging for more

Nicholas Alexander Chavez has been steadily building his résumé—and his fanbase—over the past few years.

Soap audiences first fell for him as Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy and cemented him as one of daytime’s brightest young stars.

From there, he jumped to Netflix’s buzzy Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, where he transformed into Lyle Menendez opposite Cooper Koch. The role marked his most significant mainstream crossover yet, putting him on red carpets and awards shortlists while introducing him to a much wider audience.

Now, Chavez is trading TV scripts for high fashion, fronting a new Jacquemus campaign that has fans spiraling. Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign leans more toward a sensual art piece than a standard brand rollout.

In the images, Chavez bends, stretches, and lounges across a sunlit gymnasium, his torso on full display. Whether standing with cropped white trousers hanging loose around his waist or arching back against the floor, he radiates raw, sculptural energy.

See on Instagram The shoes might technically be the product, but you’d be forgiven for missing them.

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments.

“This is proof he would look good in a trashbag,” one joked, while another admitted, “tell me why I just unconsciously spread my legs.”

Other fans said this made them crave a chance to feel his bulging muscles.

On Instagram, the thirst got even thirstier: “Now THIS is how you sell us shoes!!” wrote one fan.

Instagram.com/Jacquemus; Instagram.com/NicholasAlexanderChavez Others went straight for blunt declarations, with one fan calling him “the sexiest man in the world.”

Instagram.com/Jacquemus; Instagram.com/NicholasAlexanderChavez Even actress Rose McGowan had something to say, commenting “Ces chaussures ont vraiment fait leur boulot” in French, which translates to “these shoes really did the job.”