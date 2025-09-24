Skip to content
Nicholas Alexander Chavez strips down for Jacquemus & leaves fans begging for more

The Monsters star is serving abs, angles, and absolute chaos in these steamy new shots.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez at the Monsters premiere

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanSeptember 24 2025 / 2:45 PM
Nicholas Alexander Chavez has been steadily building his résumé—and his fanbase—over the past few years.

Soap audiences first fell for him as Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy and cemented him as one of daytime’s brightest young stars.

From there, he jumped to Netflix’s buzzy Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, where he transformed into Lyle Menendez opposite Cooper Koch. The role marked his most significant mainstream crossover yet, putting him on red carpets and awards shortlists while introducing him to a much wider audience.

Now, Chavez is trading TV scripts for high fashion, fronting a new Jacquemus campaign that has fans spiraling. Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign leans more toward a sensual art piece than a standard brand rollout.

In the images, Chavez bends, stretches, and lounges across a sunlit gymnasium, his torso on full display. Whether standing with cropped white trousers hanging loose around his waist or arching back against the floor, he radiates raw, sculptural energy.

The shoes might technically be the product, but you’d be forgiven for missing them.

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments.

“This is proof he would look good in a trashbag,” one joked, while another admitted, “tell me why I just unconsciously spread my legs.”

Other fans said this made them crave a chance to feel his bulging muscles.

On Instagram, the thirst got even thirstier: “Now THIS is how you sell us shoes!!” wrote one fan.

Instagram.com/Jacquemus; Instagram.com/NicholasAlexanderChavez

Others went straight for blunt declarations, with one fan calling him “the sexiest man in the world.”

Instagram.com/Jacquemus; Instagram.com/NicholasAlexanderChavez

Even actress Rose McGowan had something to say, commenting “Ces chaussures ont vraiment fait leur boulot” in French, which translates to “these shoes really did the job.”

Instagram.com/Jacquemus; Instagram.com/NicholasAlexanderChavez

It’s a natural evolution for Chavez, who’s gone from daytime heartthrob to Netflix breakout to bona fide fashion fantasy in the span of just a few years. And if his timeline is any indication, the world isn’t just watching his rise—they’re drooling over every second of it.

