Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Daley’s sexy new hiking video goes viral & gays are breaking a sweat

The Olympian is never afraid to show off his impressive physique!

Tom Daley attends the Out100 Event 2024.

Tom Daley attends the Out100 Event 2024.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishSeptember 09 2025 / 3:34 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Tom Daley knows how to rock a thirst trap.

The Olympic diver has captivated fans around the world for his adorable sweaters, tight Speedos, and charming personality.

Now, the star is giving fans a peek at his intense workout routine by posting a new video and some sexy selfies where he's breaking a sweat hiking a canyon shirtless.

Naturally, fans were living for the steamy content and shared their hilarious reactions under the viral video. Check out the highlights below!

Read More: Queer celebs reveal the steamy details behind their first gay kisses

tom daleyentertainmentmenthirst trapvideoviralcelebrities

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Tom Daley attends the Out100 Event 2024.
Celebrities

Tom Daley’s sexy new hiking video goes viral & gays are breaking a sweat

Glen Powell Twisters Movie photocall 2024 London England
Celebrities

Glen Powell's fake muscles on a 'GQ' cover has gays losing their minds

Lil Nas X; Ricky Martin; Harry Styles
Celebrities

Oops! 10 wardrobe malfunctions from celebs that are hard to forget

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC