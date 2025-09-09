Tom Daley’s sexy new hiking video goes viral & gays are breaking a sweat

Tom Daley knows how to rock a thirst trap.
The Olympic diver has captivated fans around the world for his adorable sweaters, tight Speedos, and charming personality.
Now, the star is giving fans a peek at his intense workout routine by posting a new video and some sexy selfies where he's breaking a sweat hiking a canyon shirtless.
Naturally, fans were living for the steamy content and shared their hilarious reactions under the viral video. Check out the highlights below!
Read More: Queer celebs reveal the steamy details behind their first gay kisses