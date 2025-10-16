Skip to content
Tom Daley strips down in viral shower scene on The Celebrity Traitors & gays are soaked

Those BBC producers knew what they were doing.

Tom Daley on The Celebrity Traitors.play icon

Tom Daley on The Celebrity Traitors.

Joe Maher/Getty Images / BBC
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 16 2025 / 3:09 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Tom Daley is the gift that keeps on giving!

The gay icon is not only known for his impressive accolades as an Olympic diver, but he knows how to get the algorithm popping with his steamy thirst traps online.

Since his retirement as an athlete, Daley is embracing his next chapter by pursuing a slew of passion projects in his personal and professional life.

Whenever he's taking a break from raising this two adorable kids with his gorgeous husband at home, he's filming multiple reality TV shows airing this year.

Currently, fans can watch him compete on The Celebrity Traitors before he tackles hosting duties on his upcoming knitting competition show The Game of Wool.

Daley dished on his love for knitting while attending the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood last week.

"It's been a lot! It's weird being retired and figuring out what comes next. I've been doing lots of knitting and crocheting! It's pretty gay, but I do just bloody love knitting. I can make anything," Daley tells PRIDE.

While audiences wait for The Game of Wool to premiere next month, the latest episode of Traitors is keeping fans fed as Daley stripped down in a steamy shower scene that quickly went viral online. Check out all of the hilarious reactions below, but be advised, there are some major spoilers in some of the posts.

Don't forget to catch new episodes of The Celebrity Traitors Wednesday nights on BBC One!

tom daleycelebritiesentertainmentvideoviralinterviews

