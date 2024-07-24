Hugh Jackman wants to 'pile on & abuse' Tom Holland with Ryan Reynolds and we have thoughts

There’s a small chance we’ll get to see a fantasy play out involving a three-way collab with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Tom Holland and we can hardly contain our excitement.
Okay, it’s not exactly that type of a three-way collab, but it does involve a potential "pile on" and we’re still here for it either way.
To back up a bit, for those unaware, Reynolds and Jackman teamed up together and are, as of this writing, two days away from debuting their Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
In a recent interview with Marvel Thailand ahead of the film’s release, the two were asked who they would bring on if they could ever invite another hero from the MCU.
The actors thought about it for a moment, with Reynolds discussing part of Deadpool’s storyline being his desire to be an Avenger, and Wolverine is “everything I wish I was. He’s a legend, he matters, he saves people, he’s done hero stuff.”
When he narrowed it down to just one, he said he would “love to play with Spider-Man” and that “Tom Holland is amazing.”
Okay, well, we’re already listening because that collab would be awesome, especially with the twist the word “collab” has gotten in the days of OnlyFans.
Jackman took it a step further and grabbed our full attention when he added, “I agree [that Tom Holland is amazing]. He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young, we could pile on him, abuse him. You can’t hurt him.”
Okay, Daddy Jackman, take it easy!
Reynolds also added that you could hit Holland “as hard as you want, he will get right back up.”
We have all sorts of thoughts about where this could go, but we know it would be hot to see the three of them onscreen together in any sort of capacity. Even though we're (sort of) sure they didn't mean anything sexual by this, we're still going to let our minds wander and maybe even dust off our fanfiction skills to make it happen anyway.
While we marvel at the possibilities, join us in marking your calendars for the July 26 release of Deadpool & Wolverine to see what magic these two at least have prepared for us.
Check out the full interview with Marvel Thailand below.