Hugh Jackman wants to 'pile on & abuse' Tom Holland with Ryan Reynolds and we have thoughts

There’s a small chance we’ll get to see a fantasy play out involving a three-way collab with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Tom Holland and we can hardly contain our excitement.

Okay, it’s not exactly that type of a three-way collab, but it does involve a potential "pile on" and we’re still here for it either way.

To back up a bit, for those unaware, Reynolds and Jackman teamed up together and are, as of this writing, two days away from debuting their Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a recent interview with Marvel Thailand ahead of the film’s release, the two were asked who they would bring on if they could ever invite another hero from the MCU. The actors thought about it for a moment, with Reynolds discussing part of Deadpool’s storyline being his desire to be an Avenger, and Wolverine is “everything I wish I was. He’s a legend, he matters, he saves people, he’s done hero stuff.”

When he narrowed it down to just one, he said he would "love to play with Spider-Man" and that "Tom Holland is amazing." Okay, well, we're already listening because that collab would be awesome, especially with the twist the word "collab" has gotten in the days of OnlyFans. Jackman took it a step further and grabbed our full attention when he added, "I agree [that Tom Holland is amazing]. He's so cool. That would be great. And he's young, we could pile on him, abuse him. You can't hurt him."


