Hacktivist deletes 'Tinder for Nazis' live on stage while dressed as a Power Ranger

A hacktivist took down three white supremacist websites live on stage while iconically dressed as the Pink Ranger from the Power Rangers.

Martha Root, the pseudonym for a German hacker, ended a speech at an annual hacker conference by deleting the servers of WhiteDate, WhiteChild, and WhiteDeal while still live on stage.

Root collaborated on the talk at the Chaos Communication Congress with journalist Christian Fuchs and writer Eva Hoffman, who described WhiteDate as “Tinder for Nazis.” WhiteChild also claims to match white supremacist sperm donors with an egg donor, and WhiteDeal is like if Taskrabbit was just for racists.

But Root didn’t just delete the sites, which are still all currently offline, the hacker also took the time before deleting the servers to use an AI chatbot to gather user data from WhiteDate.

Root said that users’ exact geolocation metadata was included in the user images on sites and found “poor cybersecurity hygiene that would make even your grandma’s AOL account blush.”

The hacker then leaked “users" profiles with name, pictures, description, age, location (both containing precise coordinates and user-set country and state), gender, language, race, and other personal information that users uploaded,” Tech Crunch reported.

“Imagine calling yourselves the ‘master race’ but forgetting to secure your own website — maybe try mastering to host WordPress before world domination,” Root wrote.

Much like The Right Stuff, the Peter Thiel-backed dating app for conservative men that struggled to attract women, WhiteDate has only managed to secure 6,500 user with only 14% being women. “A gender ratio that makes the Smurf village look like a feminist utopia,” Root wrote.

The administration for all three white supremacist websites called out Root on social media, confirming the live hacks were real.

“They publicly delete all my websites while the audience rejoices. This is cyberterrorism,” the administrator wrote on X. “No wonder some of them hide their faces. But we will find them, and trust me, there will be repercussions.”