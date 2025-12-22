Skip to content
Alyssa Edwards calls Miss Fiercalicious 'cheap and weak' on Slaycation

The hilarious Drag Race queens are throwing all the shade in time for the holidays.

<p>Alyssa Edwards calls Miss Fiercalicious 'cheap and weak' on <em>Slaycation</em></p>play icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 22 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Truly, thank God for drag queens.

As 2025 comes to a close, an ensemble of beloved Drag Race queens is coming together to engage in plenty of gay shenanigans on Slaycation season two.

The cast includes quite a few recognizable names as Alyssa Edwards, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Nicky Doll, Tessa Testicle, Miss Fiercalicious, and Xana embark on a shady and chilly vacation in Canada.

"This was, honestly, probably one of the most rewarding experiences. Truthfully, I'm very close with Silky, Nicky, and Tessa, and I left getting to know Xana and Fierce. Never in a million years did I think this would be on my bucket list. It truly is a vacation that slayed me in so many ways," Alyssa tells PRIDE.

Slaycation also serves as a reintroduction to Drag Race audiences for Silky as the beloved queen embraces her transfemme identity more than ever before.

"I just felt so at home, even though it was in Canada, I felt at home. I'm glad to have experienced this with those ladies," Silky says.

"I love that the world is going to get to see the side of Silky that I know so much," Alyssa adds.

Beyond the love and sisterhood, there's always plenty of mischief happening amongst the queens. In one episode, Miss Fiercalicious tries to snatch a kiss with Edwards, who is very much a married woman.

"The level of disrespect! The level of charades. When Miss Thing tried to come slithering over there in that little bikini, I said, 'Girl you better take your gay twinky ass up over there. Y'all don't even got credit like that! You could never. Cheap and weak! You can not afford this," Edwards says.

Slaycation is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Alyssa Edwards and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, check out the video at the top of the page.

rupaul's drag racealyssa edwardsdrag queensdrag racelgbtqmiss fiercaliciousinterviews

