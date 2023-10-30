Guerdy Abraira Shares Cancer Update & Talks 'RHOM' Season 6 Drama

Hard times are temporary, but Guerdy Abraira will be fabulous forever.

This past summer, the star revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. On the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Abraira is certainly putting the real into reality as fans will watch her battle the disease.

Although it'll be tough to watch back, the story has a happy ending. In present day, the mother of two has kept fans updated on her social media and she has successfully beaten the cancer!

"I have the radiation bell that I'm going to be ringing [this] week. I'm very excited. My last treatment is right before BravoCon, so that's going to be a really emotional moment for me. The timing is perfect and I get to have a big celebration with all of the Bravolebrities," Abraira tells PRIDE.

With such a powerful storyline this season, Abraira is hoping her journey will encourage others to prioritize their health.

"I really took it as if I was an ambassador, especially for my community, the Black community. I just feel like it was meant to be. I was going to be the one to tell this story on reality TV from A through Z. I am a new person. The new Guerdy... she ain't putting up with none of it."

While her story will be emotional and moving, the new season of RHOM will still include plenty of dramatic fights between Abraira and her costars over a slew of issues.

"It's really unbelievable. Everyone is affected in the group. This is going to be one of those seasons where you're never going to forget what happened there. It's really intense."

The ladies even go on a cast trip to Mexico City during Pride Month! Although it's a celebratory trip for LGBTQ+ rights, the cast members go head-to-head during some tense arguments that fans will love.

"Mexico won! Mexico put us to the test. We thought we were bad b*tches, but we ended up being petty little things. Right back to Miami honey!"

As BravoCon approaches this week, Abraira is ready to celebrate her completion of treatment and the new season of RHOM.

"[The fans] give me so much love. It made me feel like I'm not alone. I really now have a duty and responsibility and I wear it proudly. I wear my scar proudly. This is my warrior scar, but she beat the cancer!"

The Real Housewives of Miami premieres Wednesday night on Bravo. To see the full interview with Guerdy Abraira, check out the video below.

Guerdy Abraira Shares Cancer Update & Talks 'RHOM' Season 6 Drama youtu.be