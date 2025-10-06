Meet Jim Verraros — the sexy gay singer showing plenty of body in his new music

Jim Verraros is ready for his comeback!

The American Idol alum placed ninth on first season of the iconic reality TV show, but he made history when he came out back in 2002 while performing across the country on the American Idols LIVE! Tour.

As the first openly gay finalist, Verraros released three dance albums during the first few years following Idol. Now, the star is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to music with his sexy new album Explicit.

"We've come a long way, baby! I was really inspired by the current landscape of this incredible queer talent in music. When something is explicit, it's almost taboo to talk about, but I felt more empowered. I wanted to be this grown ass queer man in his 40s talking about sex," Verraros tells PRIDE.

Verraros is embracing all aspects of his queer sexuality through his new music. In fact, the star is teaming up with director Brad Hammer on the very steamy music video for his new song "Good Boy," which is slated to drop before Thanksgiving.

"We're going to take it up a notch! Explicit really just embodies me being in my 40s and doing music now that feels really free and authentic. If you haven't seen me since Idol, it may be some PTSD. Just bear with me. We'll have some fun!"

Explicit is streaming now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Jim Verraros, check out the video at the top of the page.