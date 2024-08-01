Out Olympic rower Robbie Manson dishes on raking in the cash on OnlyFans

Another athlete has spoken up about having to work a second job to support their journey to the Olympics. Today, it's Robbie Manson, a 34-year-old rower for Team New Zealand. Manson is just one of a growing list of athletes who have started using OnlyFans — a website known primarily for its fresh, farm-to-table adult content — to generate a supplementary source of income, sometimes making even more what they do as professional athletes.

"I get more than double what I would be on otherwise as an athlete - read into that what you will, but I am making more from OnlyFans than I am from rowing at this stage," Manson told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. While double is a lot, it might be less than what you're thinking. Rowing is not a notoriously flashy event, therefore rowers struggle to find sponsorships or financial support that is enough to live off of.

Rowing New Zealand can only sponsor Manson enough to pay for his training costs, and have been supportive of the financial freedom his OnlyFans success has provided. “I have a few friends that have supported me, but I don't have any big personal sponsors or anything - the team obviously has their sponsors, but I've never had an issue with that or Rowing New Zealand,” says Manson. Manson is fresh off an impressive sixth place finish at the Olympics, it makes sense that Rowing New Zealand would want to see Manson supported enough to keep rowing however he can. He explains further, "I guess the people at Rowing New Zealand, the bosses if you like, they're aware that this is making a huge financial impact and helping me get to where I want to go, and they understand that we're not highly-funded as well. It's great, I haven't had any issues.”