'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' is back for a 'bigger, darker, & more unrelenting' season 2

The queens of Halloween are back! And they are bringing their dark pantheon of titans with them.

That’s right — at long last, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans is officially returning for season 2, and it's promising to be “bigger, darker, and more unrelenting” than anything the duo has done before — and that’s really saying something!

Today, the two-time Emmy Nominated hosts , Swanthula and Dracmorda, announced that season two will see the return of 14 of the fiercest, most glamorous, horrifying, and filthiest artists from the previous seasons to compete for the crown, a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld.”

While they aren't spilling quite yet on who those competitors are, they are teasing that the cast is made up mostly of top three finalists and fan favorites, who are ready to battle it out in a series of design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and all things that go bump in the night.

And of course, the Boulets are promising this season is also full of all the dastardly drama, terrifying twists, and turns audiences have come to expect and love. And who can forget those infamous exterminations? The Boulets promise this season will once again force competitors to confront their deepest fears through shocking and brutal exterminations.

“We didn’t just want to make another season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. We set out to create a monster of a season that would completely eclipse everything that came before it,” says Dracmorda & Swanthula Boulet. “We pushed ourselves harder than ever, brought back the fiercest competitors in the show’s history, and packed every episode with shocking twists, jaw-dropping artistry, and real emotion. This is Titans fully realized — bigger, darker, and more unrelenting than anything we’ve done before.”