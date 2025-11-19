Skip to content
Dying to see 'Heated Rivalry’? Here’s where the steamy gay hockey series will stream in the U.S.

We will be seated.

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry

Crave
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoNovember 19 2025 / 4:31 PM
For months, buzz has been building for the steamy gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry, based on the erotic gay novel by Rachel Reid and following the rivals-to-lovers journey of superstar hockey players Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams). But one glaring question has remained unanswered—until today: How will American audiences be able to watch the show?

Today, HBO announced that the highly anticipated series—originally created for the Canadian streaming service Crave—will also stream on HBO Max beginning November 28. The series will debut with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly episodes, with the finale airing on December 26.

For the uninitiated, the series chronicles the nearly decade-long romance between rival players Shane and Ilya, whose relationship begins as a secret fling during their rookie year. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of their personal ambitions and pursuit of glory on the ice, leaving them torn between their desire for each other and their first love: the sport that brought them together.

The series also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Watch the trailer below.

heated rivalry

