The Heated Rivalry sneak peek is so hot and sweaty fans are salivating

The gay hockey romance just released a sneak peek of the two-episode premiere, and it’s just as hot and sweaty as we hoped.
The upcoming six-episode series, based on Rachel Reid’s spicy gay rivals-to-lovers romance novel about rival hockey players, has been going viral as fans wait with baited breath for the November 28 premiere date.
And the main question on fans’ minds is whether the show will live up to the book.
If this sneak peek is anything to go by, the answer is a resounding yes.
The short clip is a perfect portrayal of a scene from the very beginning of the book, where hockey stars Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) compete for who can run the fastest on a treadmill after the NHL draft.
The two young men end up sitting on the gym floor together with their feet touching as they catch their breath, and while they chat and share water, they quickly realize there is a simmering heat between the two of them.
The clip shows the two handsome athletes dripping in sweat as they exchange heated eye contact and brush their hands against each other as they pass a water bottle back and forth.
It may be short, but the instant chemistry between the two leads is palpable, and you can almost feel Shane’s gay panic.
Fans immediately flooded the comment section with their overflowing excitement.
“TWO HAND TOUCHES WTFFFFF,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “i think i just died ?? is this what cardiac arrest feels like ??”
Another fan wrote, “OMGGGG OMG OMG OMG THE ACCENT!! THE EYE CONTACT!!! THIS IS GONNA BE SO GOOD.”
“I think my heart just stopped. This is perfection,” someone else said.
Heated Rivalry premieres on November 28 on HBO Max in the U.S. and Crave in Canada.