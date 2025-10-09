In return, Rowling ranted on X about how Watson has criticized her and "publicly poured more petrol on the flames" when she was getting "death, rape and torture threats" — a wildly tone deaf thing to say when Rowling herself continues a very public crusade against trans people that has contributed to plenty of harassment.

SNL referenced this conflict in a skit that saw Dobby the House Elf (Bowen Yang) come onto Weekend Update to "define, once and for all, what a woman is." It was a goofy little thing, but one that managed to hit at Rowling on a couple different levels.

1. Sending Dobby to do Rowling's dirty work At the start of the skit, host Michael Che asks Dobby whether the nameless "Master" he says sent him to do her dirty work is Rowling, to which he says yes — then immediately self-flagellates as he recalls he wasn't supposed to acknowledge that. Despite Rowling's recent claim that she's "not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created," she's publicly mocked and chided the Harry Potter stars who don't agree with her views frequently enough that it's difficult to buy into the idea that she genuinely never expected a certain level of deference from them. So SNL using the idea of a subservient and beloved house elf to work as Rowling's secret mouth piece to regurgitate her beliefs? Yeah, that tracks.

2. Pointing out her past "inclusivity" efforts The skit also took a familiar (but relevant) shot at some things Rowling has been criticized for in the past, such as only making Albus Dumbledore gay outside of canon rather than mentioning it in the books, evenrand naming the Asian character in Harry Potter "Cho Chang." Yang's Dobby also reminds viewers that Hermione was Black — but only in the stage production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. "You see, Master Rowling has done so much for Dobby and for inclusion in general," he says. Of course, it isn't as if Rowling has done nothing productive or well-intentioned regarding activism or inclusion over the years. But acting as if she is now a champion for women and LGB people (and, specifically, lesbians) because she devotes so much of her platform trying to shut out the T is wild.

3. The millennial cringe Most simply of all, the skit has even Dobby himself say that he's "millennial cringe," and you know what? He's right. We don't have to pretend Harry Potter never mattered to society or make bold declarations about whether it was ever good or not in order to see that there's no world in which caring this much about the opinions of an author who is known for exactly one series of books for kids is goofy.