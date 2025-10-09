After weeks of surviving on photos and videos from the stars and a shirtless photo of one of the characters alone, we are finally getting our first real look at the upcoming super spicy gay hockey romance, Heated Rivalry.
The M/M romance that the new TV show is based on is full of hot — and very graphic — sex scenes and a very sweet love story, so fans have been wondering if the six-part series will live up to their expectations, and while we won’t know until the series actually drops, this trailer looks promising…and really spicy.
Heated Rivalry is based on a novel by Rachel Reid and is about Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), “two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands,” according to the official synopsis. “What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.”
The show will air in November on Crave (a Canadian streaming service that we’re all going to need to sign up for ASAP), and they have been acting like Ilya and edging fans for weeks.
But the day has finally come, and now the trailer has us very excited for the show to finally come out. Here are eight moments that already have us drooling!
That wink!
Crave
If you weren’t already falling hard for these hockey boys, Ilya winking directly at the camera should do the (hat) trick.
The sex scenes
Crave
The trailer only gives us quick sneak peeks at the hot sex scenes we’re going to get in the show, but we’re already on the edge of our seats!
Ilya and Shane are so hot
Crave
Ilya, in a towel, with a fully dressed Shane, has our heart in a vice. Is this going to be one of the scenes where things get a little sad after they have sex and then have to separate again, pretending they don't care about each other?
Ilya touching Shane is so hot!
Crave
The way Ilya’s hands are around Shane’s waist and Shane’s hands are in his pockets like he doesn’t trust himself to touch Ilya has us biting our hand in anticipation.
That locker room scene
Crave
We literally have nothing Safe For Work to say about this clip.
The hot kisses
Crave
We can't get enough of their hot makeout scenes!
Shane dripping wet
Crave
Shane doing what he’s doing in the shower…our imaginations are running wild! Do you think that if the camera panned down, we'd see Ilya?
The chemistry is off the charts
Crave
For fans who were worried that the actors wouldn’t be able to pull off the unreal chemistry the characters have in the books, you have nothing to worry about.