5 steamy AF things we learned about Heated Rivalry's gay sex scenes

With Heated Rivalry’s premiere just around the corner, one thing is on all of our minds: what are the sex scenes going to be like?
The show, based on Rachel Reid’s rivals-to-lovers gay sports romance, follows hockey stars Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) as they are pitted against each other by the media and fight it out on ice while spending years having secret sexual rendezvous every time their teams compete against each other.
The novel is extremely smutty and is full of hot gay sex, but it’s been unclear just how spicy the show would be until now.
Speaking to Teen Vogue, director Jacob Tierney opened up about filming the sex scenes between Ilya and Shane, just how gay the show is, and how many of those horny scenes from the book are going to end up on our screens.
1. Gayer than 'The Hunting Wives'
While the novel is extremely gay — Ilya is a closeted bisexual who is comfortable with his sexuality but is worried it will destroy his career, and Shane is grappling with the fact that he is gay — it has been unclear just how queer the show would be. But according to Tierney, there is no reason to worry despite how much TV execs love to water down queer media.
“I would vacillate between comparing it to Normal People, Friday Night Lights, and eventually The Hunting Wives,” he told Teen Vogue, before explaining that Heated Rivalry is “gayer than all of them, even Hunting Wives.”
2. They filmed a sex scene on the first day
Teen Vogue says the show will contain almost all of the sex scenes from the book and on the first day of shooting Storrie and Williams filmed a “racy Las Vegas hotel room scene involving tequila.”
3. Expect lots of sex
The book Heated Rivalry is based on is full of countless graphic scenes depicting hot gay sex, but fans have been dying to know how much of the eroticism on the page is going to wind up on the show. Turns out, quite a lot.
According to the magazine, “there were three sex scenes in every episode.” Considering the show has a planned six-episode first season, it sounds like fans are going to be treated to 18 sex scenes!
4. Consent was key
Before sleeping with Ilya, Shane had never slept with a man before, and so while Ilya is the dominant partner in their sexual relationship, it was important for Tierney to show depictions of Ilya getting consent and practicing safe sex.
“Consent was huge for me, and more so, just concern. It’s a huge part of Ilya’s character,” Tierney said. “He may seem like a carefree playboy, but really he’s a very sensitive and empathetic lover. It just adds to how much we learn about these guys from the sex they have.”
5. The sex isn’t gratuitous
With three sex scenes per episode, it could start to feel like too much (although we beg to differ), but Tierney assures fans that the sex scenes are also in service of the characters learning more about each other over the course of the years they are secretly hooking up.
“Because of the way the story is laid out, it takes place over eight years, and these are people who learn about each other through f*cking, so the sex didn’t feel gratuitous,” Tierney said. “This is how they communicate: They meet up three times a year and have sex until they hit a point where they’re like, ‘Oh God, we keep doing this. We must have feelings for each other.’”