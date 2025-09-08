The sexiest reality show of the year is here: Watch 'Willam's Dark Room Duel' trailer (exclusive)

Ready for a cheeky new competition series? Literally? Well then you’re going to need to see the trailer for Willam’s Dark Room Duel , a campy, unserious, and oh-so-steamy new series coming to OUTtv this month.

The series, which hails from the team behind such sexy and addictive content as For the Love of DILFS , and Slag Wars ,, is hosted by drag queen extraordinaire Willam Belli and features a cast of incredible male strippers who go head-to-head to compete for the title of Pride.com’s King of the Dark Room.

Willam is well qualified for her new role as mistress of ceremonies. “I used to book and manage strippers back in the day, and still some of my best friends are strippers. Trust me, when it comes to taking off clothes I know what I’m talking about. Plus, I love making stuff with OUTtv. I think they really get what people want from a queer TV show: me at the top of the call sheet!” she explained in the press release.

But the drag star isn’t the only familiar face you will see in the Dark Room. The host is joined by a panel of incredible judges including Meatball Queen (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Sloppy Seconds Podcast), legendary male entertainer Rhyheim Shabazz (2025 GayVN Performer of the Year), male stripping expert and manager Yony, plus Mama Mamba—iconic stripper/burlesque artist and winner of Slag Wars season two.

The title isn’t the only honor the dancers are showing off their skills for. A bevy of queer businesses have come together to create a prize package that includes a 1-year gold subscription to Taimi, a 1-year supply of products from Pure for Men, and the chance to open for Willam at one of her live shows. Plus, in Willam's Dark Room, everyone gets a $2,000 tip from Q Care Plus.

And believe us when we say, they earn that tip!

Dying to get your eyes on the show? Good news: Willam's Dark Room Duel begins streaming 9/16 on OUTtv. And you can check out the trailer exclusively below.