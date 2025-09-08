Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The sexiest reality show of the year is here: Watch 'Willam's Dark Room Duel' trailer (exclusive)

“Did you get to peep the meat?”

Willam's Dark Room Duel trailer
Meatball, a dancer, and Willam in the trailer for 'Willam's Dark Room Duel'
OUTtv
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoSeptember 08 2025 / 5:00 PM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

See Full Bio

Ready for a cheeky new competition series? Literally? Well then you’re going to need to see the trailer for Willam’s Dark Room Duel, a campy, unserious, and oh-so-steamy new series coming to OUTtv this month.

The series, which hails from the team behind such sexy and addictive content as For the Love of DILFS, and Slag Wars,, is hosted by drag queen extraordinaire Willam Belli and features a cast of incredible male strippers who go head-to-head to compete for the title of Pride.com’s King of the Dark Room.

Willam is well qualified for her new role as mistress of ceremonies. “I used to book and manage strippers back in the day, and still some of my best friends are strippers. Trust me, when it comes to taking off clothes I know what I’m talking about. Plus, I love making stuff with OUTtv. I think they really get what people want from a queer TV show: me at the top of the call sheet!” she explained in the press release.

But the drag star isn’t the only familiar face you will see in the Dark Room. The host is joined by a panel of incredible judges including Meatball Queen (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Sloppy Seconds Podcast), legendary male entertainer Rhyheim Shabazz (2025 GayVN Performer of the Year), male stripping expert and manager Yony, plus Mama Mamba—iconic stripper/burlesque artist and winner of Slag Wars season two.

The title isn’t the only honor the dancers are showing off their skills for. A bevy of queer businesses have come together to create a prize package that includes a 1-year gold subscription to Taimi, a 1-year supply of products from Pure for Men, and the chance to open for Willam at one of her live shows. Plus, in Willam's Dark Room, everyone gets a $2,000 tip from Q Care Plus.

And believe us when we say, they earn that tip!

Dying to get your eyes on the show? Good news: Willam's Dark Room Duel begins streaming 9/16 on OUTtv. And you can check out the trailer exclusively below.

willam bellimeatballrhyheim shabazzouttvdaddy tvwilliam's dark room dueltrailerexclusive

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Willam's Dark Room Duel trailer
TV

The sexiest reality show of the year is here: Watch 'Willam's Dark Room Duel' trailer (exclusive)

Kate McKinnon
Health & Wellness

Kate McKinnon revealed she has 'geographic tongue,' the oral condition explained by experts

Bowen Yang & Colin Jost
TV

Meet every out LGBTQ+ player in 'SNL' season 51

See why this steamy moment between two college footballers has the gays online going feral
Sports

See why this steamy moment between two college footballers has the gays going feral

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC