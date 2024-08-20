The Boulet Brothers announce their spookiest gig yet, ‘Dead by Daylight’

Today, the Boulet Brothers revealed some news that will have spooky gaymers screaming! They are collaborating with one of the biggest horror video games, Dead By Daylight .

For those unfamiliar with the game, Dead By Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where one player plays as the killer while four more play as survivors attempting to escape the killing ground without being caught. It’s creepy as hell and a ton of fun, so naturally it’s a perfect fit for the Swanthula and Dracmorda who are the first horror hosts ever to be featured in the game!

This collab is a first-of-its-kind and will see The Boulet Brothers-thematized in-game items including a charm and an outfit becoming available to players soon. But also there’s a tie-in with the upcoming sixth season of the show, which will feature a special episode connected to the game.

And the Boulet Brothers could not be more excited about this collab. “We are thrilled and honored to be joining the Dead By Daylight universe! We feel the DBD brand is a pioneer in the world of horror gaming, and they have always welcomed and encouraged people from all walks of life to be a part of their world,” said the Boulet Brothers in a press release. “We can’t wait for players to get the chance to experience the in-game items and we can’t wait for fans to see how DBD has been incorporated into The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula show. It’s something we’ve never done before, and it’s game-changing.”

Well, we like the sound of that — and it has us on pins and needles as we wait for news of season six of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, which sure sounds like it may be coming soon. Don’t play with us Boulets. Well, actually, do play with us... in Dead by Daylight.