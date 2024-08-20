Scroll To Top
DragQueens

The Boulet Brothers announce their spookiest gig yet, Dead by Daylight

The Boulet Brothers announce their spookiest gig yet, ‘Dead by Daylight’

The Boulet Brothers and Dead By Daylight
Courtesy of The Boulet Brothers; Behaviour Interactive

Our favorite monstrous drag duo also teased how this will show up in the upcoming sixth season of their hit show.

rachiepants

Today, the Boulet Brothers revealed some news that will have spooky gaymers screaming! They are collaborating with one of the biggest horror video games, Dead By Daylight.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Dead By Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where one player plays as the killer while four more play as survivors attempting to escape the killing ground without being caught. It’s creepy as hell and a ton of fun, so naturally it’s a perfect fit for the Swanthula and Dracmorda who are the first horror hosts ever to be featured in the game!

This collab is a first-of-its-kind and will see The Boulet Brothers-thematized in-game items including a charm and an outfit becoming available to players soon. But also there’s a tie-in with the upcoming sixth season of the show, which will feature a special episode connected to the game.

And the Boulet Brothers could not be more excited about this collab. “We are thrilled and honored to be joining the Dead By Daylight universe! We feel the DBD brand is a pioneer in the world of horror gaming, and they have always welcomed and encouraged people from all walks of life to be a part of their world,” said the Boulet Brothers in a press release. “We can’t wait for players to get the chance to experience the in-game items and we can’t wait for fans to see how DBD has been incorporated into The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula show. It’s something we’ve never done before, and it’s game-changing.”

Well, we like the sound of that — and it has us on pins and needles as we wait for news of season six of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, which sure sounds like it may be coming soon. Don’t play with us Boulets. Well, actually, do play with us... in Dead by Daylight.

DragQueensVideoGamesEntertainmentHorror
the boulet brothers' draguladead by daylightthe boulet brothers
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio