‘Canada’s Drag Race’ star Kitten Kaboodle on why she’s ready for her next era

There are some queens you fall in love with on sight. There is a warmth and charm that makes them irresistible in Canada’s Drag Race season 4 that queen is Kitten Kaboodle, a bright light who strutted onto the Werkroom like a pink dream.

Right away she thrived in the competition, particularly in the QV-She challenge that showed off her natural improv chops and had her sisters and the fans in hysterics.

While Kitten was practically unmatched in the comedy challenges the Lip Sync Slay Off proved to be her Achilles heel, and she along with Amiee Yonce Shannel was forced to sashay away in a heartbreaking double elimination.

But one queen who is taking it all in stride is Kitten herself who opened up to PRIDE about why, just as Mama Ru herself is always singing, this is “the beginning of the rest of your life.” She also talked about how she felt she was portrayed on the show, and where she sees herself going next in her career.

See on Instagram How are you feeling now that you’ve had some time away from the competition to reflect on your experience on Drag Race? When you reflect on things, you always go back and think, 'What could I have done differently?' And there are several things I would have done differently. I think I probably would have amped my costumes up even more. But to be honest, it's been such an incredible experience. Watching the show last night, I knew this was going to happen ... and it was so long ago, but it felt like it happened just last night. It was so real. I was like, 'Oh my God, all these emotions are coming to me right now.' Emotions I felt that night when I was going home, a mix of disappointing people that might be following you or, friends or my peer group, the old other older queens. But at the same time, very proud of what I did. I'm very proud of what I accomplished. And all we had to do in that little short period of time to get ready. It's a life-changing experience. It really is.

Watch PRIDE's full interview with Kitten Kaboodle & Aimee Yonce Shennel below. This season has been so entertaining and right out of the gate we got to see just how talented you are in that QV-She improv challenge. While it was happening, could you feel that you were killing it? It did feel that way. It just came together. With improv it takes two, you feed off who you're working with, right? So you give them and then they get back. I was really lucky to be working with Melinda [Verga] because I had tons of ideas and everything. Then she was really good as the host of QV-She so I could do one thing and then she could bring it back. So it worked well. It was my first time doing improv. I mean, I always do a little improv on the mic you know when you're performing in drag and hosting but it was my first time in that kind of situation and I loved it. Every variety show, every '70s Like Sonny and Cher and Carol Burnett thing came back to me and I was just living it and I want to do more of it. Do you feel like maybe you see a new path forward if things you want to do now that you've had what is kind of the ultimate audition? Yeah definitely! More of the acting badly. Overacting badly.

See on Instagram That’s so great! I am curious, your story of being an older queen is inspirational but did you ever feel like the focus on that prevented us from getting to know you even better? I don't think so. I think that people got to see my sewing skills, and my design skills that way. They got to see that I can be pretty sometimes and the improv thing and the funny thing, so I never felt like that, at all. I'm very proud to maybe help shine a light on older queens that are still amazing and relevant, and out there performing. Just because you're older doesn't mean you aren't entertaining, it doesn't mean that people can't enjoy what you have to offer. And it doesn't mean that you can't do something new, too. I was talking to somebody else about Jane Fonda and the phases of her life, right? She's in Phase Four. Well, I think I'm, starting phase three. So I'm excited about the next couple of phases. It doesn't end at 50l there's still lots to live. You have a whole life to live in front of you at 50.