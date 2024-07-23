Meet the 38 drag artists fighting hard to drag out the vote!

Get Out the Vote (GOTV) efforts are one of the most important aspects of campaigning, especially for local and state elections. A research paper publish in 2022 titled "You Better Vote: Drag Performers and Voter Mobilization in the 2020 Election" found that drag queens have a place in queer community that makes them incredibly effective at mobilizing voters to hit the polls!

Since 2022, drag performers have only grown in their collective efforts to get people politically engaged. Earlier this month, six formerRuPaul's Drag Racecontestants announced the formation of Drag PAC, founded to "engage, educate, and mobilize Gen Z Voters and progressive allies to vote ahead of the most consequential election for our LGBTQ+ rights in our nation’s history." Now, Drag Out the Vote has announced this year's picks for their Drag Ambassador Program.

The mission of the Drag Ambassador Program is simple, "Recruiting Drag Artists from all walks of life, the program successfully trained, launched, and managed drag artists across the country as they worked to drag out the vote. Using community and relational organizing, social media, digital events, and more, our Drag Ambassadors worked hard to engage their fans, friends, and family in civic activism."

Meet the 38 drag artists fighting for our rights, and working hard to drag out the vote!

Afrika America (California) See on Instagram Social Justice Warrior, Activist, Producer and Performer… These are just a few adjectives that characterize this phenomenal Drag Out the Vote Ambassador. She produces and performs in multiple shows throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago and around the country! Recently she won the title of Miss California Gold for the Ducal Council of San and was the Chairman for the Bay Area Queer Nightlife Coalition that pushed for diversity, equity and inclusion in all queer spaces! Having performed all over the world from Singapore to Cologne to Sydney, Australia and on America’s Got Talent. She’s our DIVAlicious Dreamgirl ... Afrika America!!!

Alexander the Great (Texas) See on Instagram Alexander the Great is an international, award-winning entertainer and Drag King reigning in Austin, Texas! He has been spotted on stages across the US, the UK, and Europe, and he has been featured in more than 20 drag and burlesque festivals in 6 different countries. He is the Mister Austin Entertainer of the Year 2023, Mister Austin Pride 2022, and a two-time finalist for "Austin's Best Drag Performer" by the Austin Chronicle. Alexander serves his community as a VDR (Volunteer Deputy Registrar) registering people to vote every Friday night after his drag show, and he serves as a Commissioner for the LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commission, serving Austin City Council. He is very excited to join the Drag Ambassador program! He's here to conquer the binary and invade your hearts... He is Alexander the Great!

Alicia Love (New York) See on Instagram Alicia Love, a Trans performer has been Performing for 6 years in the Drag Scene. She has performed all over from Los Angeles & Las Vegas, to Washington DC & New York City. She has been advocating for the trans community for years while doing what she loves, which is performing. She is a Reality TV Star From Chasing: LA Season 1, an LGBTQ reality TV show. She is a former Miss Trans NYC 23 with a passion for helping and uplifting the trans community. She is excited and honored to bring her expertise and passion to Drag Out The Vote.

Angel Holywood (California) See on Instagram From the Haus of A.C.T., Angel Holywood is a So-Cal based drag queen. Angel has had the honor of opening up for Chappell Roan, traveling the world with a band, and winning an Emmy. Angel Holywood is the epitome of the A.C.T.: Action, Courage, Tenacity. Merging with her career in Public Health, she also engages in community discussions about HIV prevention and PrEP.

Arya Jealous (Texas) See on Instagram Arya Jealous is the androgynous, mustached, alien diva of DFW slowly invading queer minds EVERYWHERE! However, they mustache you a question…. Arya registered to vote?? Well, they are thrilled to help you get everything you need to make it happened.

Bu$ted (Arkansas) See on Instagram Kyli Nicole Marie professionally known as the drag performer ‘’Bu$ted" is an out and proud trans woman hailing from the beautiful state of Arkansas. As your Miss Trans Arkansas 2024, she has made her mark in the southern region of the U.S.A. As an advocate for transgender rights, healthcare, and animal rights, Bu$ted believes strongly in community work and giving back to the less fortunate. She has worked tirelessly in her own community as well as surrounding communities, ensuring LGBTQ+ people continue to have safe spaces and that their voices are heard. Bu$ted is honored to be an ambassador for Drag Out The Vote and happy to be apart of the change she wishes to see.

Cali Je (Idaho) See on Instagram Cali Je is a life-long Idahoan, picture book reader, and pursuer of happiness. After winning the Youth title for the Southeast Idaho Gay Pride Pageant in 2017, Cali co-founded Reading Time with the Queens, a forty-five minute program in Southest Idaho where drag artists read picture books, sing songs, teach sign language, and create fun crafts. Cali Je is an seasoned political activist, having lead and co-organized many notable displays of direct action fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ Idahoans, and for which her work was recently recognized by the ACLU of Idaho. She knows there are many ways to make your voice heard; one of the most important ways is to vote!

Ciara Myst (Indiana) See on Instagram Ciara Myst is a shapeshifter superstar, working as a drag model and an activist in Indianapolis. Serving as the board president for Indy Drag Theatre, Myst has a passion for spotlighting queer storytelling and musical theatre. You can find Miss Myst online sharing their "MYSTified" makeup and costume creations!

Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe (Colorado) See on Instagram Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe (not a doctor) is a Denver, CO based drag queen sitting right at the intersection of campy, Gen Z fun, and public health activism. As a part time (fake) doctor, part time comedian and part time drag queen, she entertains and she’ll cure whatever’s troubling you! Through the art of drag, her goal is to spread messages around public health for LGBTQ+ communities using mixed methods including social media, drag shows, philanthropy events, academic conferences, research, and more. From hosting traditional drag events and fun shows to running community-based health fairs, PrEP and HIV education sessions and speaking at national public health conferences, the ‘Doc’ can do it all! She fights for the LGBTQ+ community's health and wellbeing from local levels all the way through state and federal legislation. If you come to one of Dr. Zackarina's events or follow her on social media (@dr.zackarina), not only are you going to learn, grow and have fun, but you're also supporting on-the-ground public health activism to make a better future for our LGBTQ+ community.

Freeda Kulo (New York) See on Instagram Freeda Kulo is a triple crown queen based out of Queens, NY and just recently won the title of Miss Paradise 2024, is also your Miss'D America 2024, plus your reigning Lady Liberty. She brings Latinx culture to the forefront of her drag and prides herself on representing our community.

Frida B. U/ Frida B. U{rself} (Texas) See on Instagram Frida B. U/Frida B. U{rself}/Frida B. U{rself} is a campy, thoughtful, anime glamour diva with a point of view and a portmanteau! A South Texas Anime Queen with superstar aspirations, she’s not afraid to use her voice to spread awareness and remind the children, “In a world full of debt, it’s Frida B. Urself!"

Gaia (California) See on Instagram

Jacqueline DiMera (Rhode Island) See on Instagram Known as Rhode Island's Drag Sweetheart, Jacqueline DiMera has been entertaining audiences and supporting communities from Providence to PTown for the past 17 years. She has held the titles of Miss Gay RI 2008, Empress XVIII of Rhode Island, Miss Gay RI USofA Newcomer, and Miss Gay Kentucky USofA Newcomer. Jacqueline was also part of the 1st Class of Drag Ambassadors for "Drag Out the Vote."

Jermatic (Arizona) See on Instagram Jermatic is a baby drag queen from the beautiful state of Arizona! She is absolutely honored to be an ambassador for Drag Out the Vote! She looks forward to using her voice and kicking up her heels to encourage her peers to exercise their voting rights!

Jolli B (New York) See on Instagram Sheeeeeeeeeee’s the pride of the Philippines… even Duterte would agree! Jolli B is a dazzling force of glamour who’s guaranteed to make your heart and your wallet flutter. Based in Harlem, she’s an up-and-coming drag sensation who’s continuously evolving with every performance. Follow @thejollib for a full meal!

Lilith Towers (Illinois) See on Instagram Lilith Towers is a 27-year-old club clown from the awesome city of Chicago! I am a registered voter who loves long walks to their local polling place. They have a loud voice and love to use it to make a difference!

Lucy Roxia (Nebraska) See on Instagram Lucy Roxia has been a mainstay of the Nebraska drag community for 10 years. Over the years Lucy has won 6 local titles as well as competing on the national stage twice. She has proudly served on the Heartland Pride board for 3 years. From glamour to alternative, Lucy is always ready to bring the show to you!

Maja Jera (Ohio) See on Instagram Mixing the aesthetic of an anime superhero with genderless glam, Maja Jera is a non-binary, AAPI drag performer from Columbus, Ohio. They have won 4 titles, most recently winning District West Entertainer of the Year 2023. As a proud Filipino, they honor their heritage by starting the all Asian-American/ Pacific Islander queer entertainment show called “Dragon of the West.”

Maxine LaQueene (Texas) See on Instagram Maxine LaQueene is The Suspiciously Large Trans Woman hailing from Austin, Texas! She is a larger than life drag personality & activist. The most important thing about being a part of Drag Out The Vote for her is getting as many queer trans people involved politically. Representation matters & the LGBTQIA+ community in Texas needs to vote. Texas has been one of the loudest anti-LGBTQ states introducing over 30+ bills that affect the queer community directly. Maxine does everything she can to be a community leader for Trans Texas and looks STUNNING while doing so!

Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker (Georgia) See on Instagram Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker is the Queen of the South. Mother of the House of Sugarbaker, she enjoys volunteer work and making the world a better place. Since 2017, she has served as the Executive Director of the Atlanta Chapter of Drag Story Hour, part of an international movement seeking to share a love of reading through a lens of diversity and inclusion. Her work has received global acclaim and has been featured on NPR, Logo, Newsweek, and many other news outlets. She has performed at the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Children's Museum, and the Atlanta Pride Festival, and she was hosted by the mayor of Atlanta at Atlanta City Hall. She has partnered extensively with the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System and presented on this partnership at the Georgia Libraries Conference. In 2020, she was recognized as one of Out Georgia's Most Influential LGBTQ+ Georgians. When not pursuing world peace, she is interested in world domination. She enjoys reading to children because READING IS FUNDAMENTAL. Her motto is "Reading Books & Serving Looks!" Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker is extremely excited about the release of her upcoming book, "AffirSLAYtions: Slay Your Day the Sugarbaker Way."

Ms Lady Liberty (New York) See on Instagram Ms. Lady Liberty is on a mission to improve participation in the voting process by the eligible citizens of the United States of America. With a big wig and an even bigger heart, she is meeting people to remind them of their power and responsibility to vote. Register! Plan! Vote!

Myster E Mel Kiki (New Jersey) See on Instagram Myster E Mel Kiki is a non binary Latinx drag king born in NYC raised in Jersey but you can find him slaying any and all stages. The papi chulo of your dreams giving you all the feels with the lip syncs and occasional live vocals. Proud member of the Haus of Kiki. He can be found throughout Jersey, Queens, Brooklyn and NYC (and anywhere else literally anywhere, he loves to travel!). If you’d like to follow him on this journey you may follow on Instagram @myster_e_mel

Nitrix Oxide (California) See on Instagram Nitrix Oxide is the glamour clown of San Francisco, on their sixth year in drag. Besides hosting, producing, and performing all over the Bay Area, they have traveled to Austin, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. You can catch them in the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary on HBO Max.

Rayne (Michigan) See on Instagram Rayne is your favorite Detroit queen’s favorite Detroit queen. From hosting a drag and standup comedy show, to serving 80’s high fashion artistry, even being the FIRST drag queen to lobby at the Michigan State Capitol. A night out in Detroit wouldn’t be complete without this proud Trans queen’s performances.

Reese S Pieces (Ohio) See on Instagram Reese S Pieces is a plush-sized queen who loves everything that sparkles and shines. She is a Columbus, OH native that’s been a little bit of everywhere. She is the proud mother of the Haus of Pieces and owner of Haus of Pieces Drag Stop. She strives to continue the fight to make sure marginalized groups in the queer community have space to be their authentic selves and has worked with her community to take that fight to city councils and even the Ohio Supreme Court as the former show director of Logan county's first ever Queer bar! She loves fun, fashinon and food! She melts in your mouth and in your hand, she is Reese S Pieces!

Rhedd Rhumm (Vermont) See on Instagram Drag entertainer from Asbury Park NJ, now a transplant to Vermont since 2021, Rhedd Rhumm has been performing and advocating for the community for 10+ years now. Sexual health, LGBTQ+ rights, LGBTQ+ healthcare, harm reduction, and concerns of the Black & brown community are what she's passionate about. Rhedd Rhumm has both professional and personal stakes in ensuring our community is taken care of in many different aspects.

Ru$ted Electra (Arkansas) See on Instagram Яu$ted Electra is an androgynous nonbinary drag performer from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and your current reigning Assassins Season 4 Mx Congeniality. They’ve been performing in drag for one and a half years, and have a passion for helping others and using their platform to bring awareness to important causes. With performances displaying ballet and storytelling elements, Яu$ted Electra hopes to be a voice for and inspire other nonbinary and afab individuals in the community.

Sasha Renee (New York) See on Instagram Sasha Renee is a drag performance artist and a plus size equal rights activist. Nicknamed “The Glamazon” by fellow drag performers because of her statuesque figure, she has been a presence on the drag scene for over two decades and a part of the plus size fashion scene for the past ten years. Sasha can often be seen at numerous events promoting body positivity and sharing her talents throughout various communities. Due to being a polyglot, multi-instrumentalist and DJ, Sasha has had the privilege of performing in more than 20 states and in multiple countries. Sasha has been highlighted in numerous media outlets including BET and ABC. Sasha was recognized for her support of the plus size community at Full Figured Fashion Week in 2017. She is honored to once again be an ambassador for “Drag the Vote” and to promote voter registration.

Shaneeda Bump (New York) See on Instagram Shaneeda is a bearded queen who’s always serving up laughter with comedic numbers or belting Broadway ballads. Since she is from a rural town in Tennessee, Shaneeda has always felt drawn to being a voice for the voiceless and encouraging everyone to get out and be politically active. Queer rights have unfortunately been under fire for several years now, and Shaneeda is very honored to once again work with Drag Out the Vote to help encourage everyone to Sashay to the Polls.

Skinny Mini (Minnesota) See on Instagram Glam grunge diva of the Twin Cities, Skinny Mini is Princess Reign XXVIII and XXVIIII of the Imperial Court of Minnesota. She’s been twirling on stage in the Twin Cities for (very roughly) six years. Skinny Mini is a Minnesota Drag Ambassador for Drag Out the Vote, and has participated in Drag Story Hour. She’s inspired by comic book villainesses & fierce, femme fatale performing artists. Her favorite color is glitter. Shiny things distract Skinny Mini! 🏳️⚧️

Stormie Daie (North Carolina) See on Instagram Stormie Daie is a black non-binary femme southerner from Durham, NC. Daie has worked a decade in drag as an entertainer, emcee and show producer. Daie strives to provide joy for community by creating safe space and uplifting the works and talents of black, queer, and trans peoples. Daie has a background in Environmental and Ecological Science, which she utilizes in her in person and online series, “Science with Stormie” where she explores how “Everything is Science and Science is Everything!”. Not only is Daie a science educator, but they work directly with Drag Story Hour Nationals to be the local story reading ambassador for their local Drag Story Hour Chapter, DSH Triangle. Daie also is an amateur LGBTQ and NC historian and teaches about the history of Drag and queer activism. Daie is a joy-monger and works effortlessly in her heels, frocks, and fabulousness to educate whilst entertaining and uplifting queer community through an intersectional and creative lens on and off the stage. Check out her dates and community of orgs on StormieDaie.com

Thee Carmelle (Texas) See on Instagram Thee Carmelle is keeping Austin weird! Carmelle just graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Government from UT Austin, and is combining it with her love for DRAG to get the LGBTQ+ community heard in politics. Carmelle reminds us, "Y'know, the founding fathers wore wigs too!"

Tilia Cordata (New York) See on Instagram The fabulous Tilia Cordata is a gal lost in time. Mixing modern sensibilities and activism with the bygone looks of yesteryear, from bars to brunches, libraries to lecture halls, she is sure to charm your grandparents while offending your conservative family. Current head producer and host of Thursgay at the Range, Director of "Drag Me to School" at Cornell, Host of Kids brunch at Khouse, and Co-organizer of Ithaca Drag Story hour, and a list of other titles and accolades longer than a 40 inch wig, she's hard to miss!

Trey Devine (Texas) See on Instagram Trey Devine is a drag king based out of Austin Texas. He’s a comedy king and a costumer. Before moving to Austin, Trey performed in Southern Utah and founded Southern Utah’s first annual open sign up drag show.

Twix the Drag Queen (Arizona) See on Instagram Twix the Drag Queen is a DMV based drag artist, actress, and curator of the Black Art Festival in Downtown Phoenix, AZ! Twix has a passion for fashion and she believes activism should go hand in hand with drag. Twix has made a name for themselves in Arizonas queer community and continues to create spaces for Phoenix to experience Black Art with Black Artists Found in Phoenix (BAFip.org)! Check out Twix’s upcoming DC performances on Instagram @twixthedragqueen.

Xiè Xiè Stush (NewYork) See on Instagram Xiè Xiè (pronounced "she-she") Stush is a cocktail making, ice cream scooping, crossdressing, media-maven entertainer. Xie's just your typical plus size Blasian... there’s really nothing to see here!