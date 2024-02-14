Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race fans are thirsty for La Grande Dame's out-of-drag pics

'Drag Race' fans are thirsty for La Grande Dame's out-of-drag pics

La Grande Dame from Drag Race UK Vs the World
World of Wonder; @lagrandedameoui X

The Drag Race France star is currently competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2.

La Grande Dame first captured our hearts when she was the runner-up on Drag Race France season 1, and now she's showing off her talents to an even larger audience on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. the World.

This international all-star version of the reality show behemoth — currently in its second season — features queens from across the Drag Race franchises competing for the title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World."

La Grande Dame has already stunned audiences with her strangely compelling talent show performance, but it's how the queen looks out of the drag that currently has the internet fanning itself.

The statuesque queen is originally from Nice but started her drag career in the Parisian ballroom scene. Her drag name translates to "the big (or tall) lady," which is fitting because she's 6'5″ out of heels, Queerty reports.

Well, bonjour La Grand Dame!

Outside of her life as a successful drag queen, La Grande Dame is also a musician who has recently released two singles "ACCORDS" and "Action," which has already hit 100,000 streams on Spotify. "I composed and have a full album coming out," she said in an interview with the Gay Times last month. "I found that I can express myself in many other ways. I'm gonna surprise people for sure."

Being a part of these reality drag competitions has highlighted La Grande Dame's beauty and incredible talent, but the internet is just as obsessed with her masculine look when she's out of drag.

And we couldn't agree more!

"I would literally do anything you asked lol," one fan commented when La Grande Dame posted a non-drag pic on X (formerly Twitter).

"Literally a french vanilla fantasy," another person wrote.

Regardless of how well she does on UK vs. the World, we'll keep an eye out for all athe amazing drag looks she serves and the shirtless, out-of-drag pics she posts on her socials!

See some of the best fan reactions below!

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainmentLGBTQ+Celebrities
drag racedrag race francelgbtq+rupaul's drag racedrag queensdrag race uk vs the worldla grande dameout of dragreality showuk vs the world
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio