'Drag Race' fans are thirsty for La Grande Dame's out-of-drag pics

La Grande Dame first captured our hearts when she was the runner-up on Drag Race France season 1, and now she's showing off her talents to an even larger audience on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. the World.

This international all-star version of the reality show behemoth — currently in its second season — features queens from across the Drag Race franchises competing for the title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World."

La Grande Dame has already stunned audiences with her strangely compelling talent show performance, but it's how the queen looks out of the drag that currently has the internet fanning itself.

The statuesque queen is originally from Nice but started her drag career in the Parisian ballroom scene. Her drag name translates to "the big (or tall) lady," which is fitting because she's 6'5″ out of heels, Queerty reports.

Well, bonjour La Grand Dame!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lagrande_dame Outside of her life as a successful drag queen, La Grande Dame is also a musician who has recently released two singles "ACCORDS" and "Action," which has already hit 100,000 streams on Spotify. "I composed and have a full album coming out," she said in an interview with the Gay Times last month. "I found that I can express myself in many other ways. I'm gonna surprise people for sure." Being a part of these reality drag competitions has highlighted La Grande Dame's beauty and incredible talent, but the internet is just as obsessed with her masculine look when she's out of drag. And we couldn't agree more! "I would literally do anything you asked lol," one fan commented when La Grande Dame posted a non-drag pic on X (formerly Twitter). "Literally a french vanilla fantasy," another person wrote.

I would literally do anything you asked lol — jp 🪴 (@leaf_hoe) February 11, 2024

Literally a french vanilla fantasy — preppxrenx (@scriblytaste) February 11, 2024 Regardless of how well she does on UK vs. the World, we'll keep an eye out for all athe amazing drag looks she serves and the shirtless, out-of-drag pics she posts on her socials! See some of the best fan reactions below!

my conclusion from UK vs The World 2 is that im in love with La Grande Dame #DragRace pic.twitter.com/W4vKWiEQJg — 💧 (@miss_bella001) February 11, 2024