Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Meet the cast of 'Canada's Drag Race vs the World' season 2

The cast of Canada's Drag Race vs the World
Courtesy of World of Wonder

Fan faves from around the world are about to go head to head for the title of 'Queen of the Motherpucking World'.

rachiepants

There's a rumble coming to the Great White North and we can't wait to be ringside. Today World of Wonder announced the 9 queens who will be competing or the title of 'Queen of the Motherpucking World' and this cast is so gaggy!

'Canada's Drag Race vs the World' season 2 premieres Friday July 19. And yes, we will be seated.

Tynomi Banks (Canada's Drag Race season 1)

Lemon (Canada's Drag Race season 1 & UK vs the World season 1)

Miss Fiercalicious (Canada's Drag Race season 3)

Le Fil (Drag Race UK season 4)

La Kahena (Drag Race France season 1)

Kennedy Davenport (RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 & All Stars 3)

Eureka (RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 & 10, All Stars 6)

Cheryl  (Canada's Drag Race season 1 & UK vs the World season 1)

Alexis Mateo (RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 & All Stars 1 & 5)

DragQueensTVEntertainmentRuPaulsDragRace
alexis mateocanada's drag race vs the world season 2canadas drag racecheryleurekakennedy davenportla kahenale fillemontynomi banksworld of wonder
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio