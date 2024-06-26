Meet the cast of 'Canada's Drag Race vs the World' season 2

There's a rumble coming to the Great White North and we can't wait to be ringside. Today World of Wonder announced the 9 queens who will be competing or the title of 'Queen of the Motherpucking World' and this cast is so gaggy!

'Canada's Drag Race vs the World' season 2 premieres Friday July 19. And yes, we will be seated.

Tynomi Banks (Canada's Drag Race season 1)

Lemon (Canada's Drag Race season 1 & UK vs the World season 1)

Miss Fiercalicious (Canada's Drag Race season 3)

Le Fil (Drag Race UK season 4)

La Kahena (Drag Race France season 1)

Kennedy Davenport (RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 & All Stars 3)

Eureka (RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 & 10, All Stars 6)

Cheryl (Canada's Drag Race season 1 & UK vs the World season 1)