Drag Race UK's Ella Vaday Bares All For 'The Real Full Monty' Special

'Drag Race UK's Ella Vaday Bares All For 'The Real Full Monty' Special

Ella Vaday on The Real Full Monty
ITV

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen took it all off for a great cause — and we're watching on respectfully.

simbernardo

Fans are having one hell of a day with this RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star baring it all on TV.

Ella Vaday competed in the third season of Drag Race UK and won as many as four maxi challenges, getting to the grand finale as one of the fan-favorites of the series. Since then, Ella has been booked and blessed as a queen, while also showing off her workout progress on social media.

Just in time for the holiday season, Ella’s out-of-drag self, Nick Collier, has been cast in the 2023 season of The Real Full Monty on ITV. This series is all about featuring celebrities who strip down and get naked to raise money for cancer charities. This cast includes former rugby player Ben Cohen, The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks, and our very own Ella – but out of drag, as Nick.

“Body confidence is something I’ve always struggled with,” Ella a.k.a. Nick told Attitude. “I think people would be surprised to find that out. But I’ve never been particularly comfortable going back to school days, in a changing room, for example. I hated that environment. I’m not into sports, so for someone like Ben Cohen who was used to a locker room, [he] doesn’t think about it. Whereas for me, and maybe it’s because I’m a gay man as well, I don’t tend to spend a lot of time naked with strangers in any aspect of my life.”

“I think with body dysmorphia, it’s always going to exist,” Nick added. “I do feel more confident than ever at the moment with how I look and how I feel. It stems, I think, from always being in a dance studio, staring at myself in the mirror, comparing myself to the next guy in the audition. It was nice to talk about those feelings with other people in the room. I feel like we really bonded and we just sat around with dressing gowns on completely naked underneath. And I’m sat there with Paul Burrell and Ben Cohen on beanbags completely naked like it’s normal. It was quite hilarious!”

Leave it to the gays to ask the tough questions! During the interview, Attitude asked Nick if he was worried about any sort of “reaction” while stripping and watching his costars getting naked as well.

“There was no way there was going to be any reaction with my body on stage,” he replied. “I think I was too nervous. A, to get the clothes off in time and B, not to slip over filming it. There were no issues. I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, everyone in the wings is looking at my profile.’ It was so quick. The routine was a couple of minutes long and it was over in a flash. No, there was no rises or falls with my performance at the end.”

Well, naked Ella Vaday for the holidays wasn’t in our 2023 bingo card. But if you think that we’re mad about it, then you’re dead wrong. One hell of a day indeed!

Bernardo Sim

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

