Jinkx Monsoon returns to 'Chicago' amid news of Michael Abbott split

Guess who’s back on Broadway?!

Fresh off the announcement that Jinkx Monsoon will be making her Carnegie Hall debut in a very special concert for Valentine’s Day 2025, the RuPaul’s Drag Race legend is now doubling down by announcing that she’s coming back to Chicago on Broadway!

Jinkx’s new Chicago run, where she’ll reprise her role as Matron “Mama” Morton, will take place from June 27 to July 12, 2024. Well, let’s just say that we couldn’t be more excited!

“Most of my life, and my entire artistic career — I have known the roles I would play well, but I also knew the industry was not yet giving actors like me the chance to prove it,” Jinkx wrote in a statement. “Over the last decade, I, and queer artists like myself, have been chipping away at the antiquated ideas of gender and performance — leading to my life-changing run as Mama Morton in Chicago.”

She added, “During that one 10-week run, I learned so much about my craft and myself — and I cannot wait to take all of that back into this role and show. I am still just a kid, in shock and awe of this wonderful world I get to be a part of.”

Jinkx also shared sweet words in an Instagram post, writing: "She's baaack! I'm beyond thrilled to reunite with my [Chicago musical] family for 20 performances only, kicking off NYC Pride! Be good to Mama and swing by this summer June 27 - July 12!"

See on Instagram Jinkx has a very busy year ahead of her, which also includes her role as a villain in the new season of Doctor Who. In the meantime, a few things are also happening in Jinkx’s personal life. Jinkx got married to Michael Abbott in Jan. 2021 through a virtual wedding ceremony given that the lockdown was still in full effect. Unfortunately, Abbott revealed over the weekend that he and Jinkx have decided to go their separate ways. “With a heavy heart, I share that Jinkx and I have chosen to part ways,” Michael wrote in an Instagram post. “In this extremely challenging time, I want to emphasize my deep gratitude to Jinkx for the shared moments, love, and growth we experienced together. As we begin the intricate process of untangling our lives, I carry a profound appreciation for the positive impact Jinkx has had on my journey.” He added, “Friends and followers — your understanding and respect for our privacy are valued more than words can express. Thank you for your empathy and support during this difficult chapter.”