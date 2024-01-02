Plasma teases werkroom drama from the gagworthy twist on 'Drag Race's season 16 premiere

RuPaul is ready to snatch another Emmy!

The beloved hit show RuPaul's Drag Race is back for a sweet 16th season and Ru is introducing a brand new twist to kick off the season.

Beginning this Friday, the premiere will be split into two parts with the iconic talent show serving as the Maxi Challenge. Both episodes will put the queens to the ultimate test by not only showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent on the main stage... but they'll also be judging each other.

That's right... the contestants will be tasked to “Rate-A-Queen" and rank each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of that week.

Plasma is one of five queens from New York City competing on this season and she was literally gagged over the premiere's twist.

"I'm a judgmental white bitch, so I felt very honored to be doing my ancestors proud! No... we were all gagorella at the ball. We were all a little bit dumbfounded," Plasma tells PRIDE.

One of the classic phrases from the iconic show is that this isn't RuPaul's Best Friend Race (thank you Lashauwn Beyond) and it's quite clear that these queens didn't start the season as besties thanks to this new twist.

"There's the initial thrill of being on RuPaul's Drag Race and I am here! Then, of course, the reality hits you that I now have to deliberate and tell somebody that they ain't s***, which I still take great pleasure in, but they could tell me that as well! We were literally just trying to be friends from day one and Mother Ru said no!"

Even though the girls start the season on a rocky note, Plasma promises what the drag fans will get to see will blow their minds.

"I have never seen better drag in my entire life. I feel honored and humbled to witness some of the greatest artistry I've ever seen on television. Period."

RuPaul's Drag Race premieres this Friday on MTV.