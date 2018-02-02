Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Share a Birthday Kiss!

superbowl-performers-750x
Zachary Zane
By Zachary Zane
February 02 2018 2:29 PM EST
I hope you're ready for a burst of happy tears, because your fave gay celebrity couple just did something totally heartwarming!

On social media, Ellen DeGeneres (who recently turned 60 late last month), wished her wife Portia de Rossi a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a sweet photo of them kissing on Instagram.

 

Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ellen also tweeted a best-of video compilation of de Rossi appearing as a guest on the show.

In addition, Ellen managed to squeeze in a birthday shoutout to Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington, who have the same birthday as de Rossi.

"I knew there was a reason I liked you both," DeGeneres said.

In August of this year, the couple will have been married for 10 years!

