Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Share a Birthday Kiss!

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world."

I hope you're ready for a burst of happy tears, because your fave gay celebrity couple just did something totally heartwarming!

On social media, Ellen DeGeneres (who recently turned 60 late last month), wished her wife Portia de Rossi a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a sweet photo of them kissing on Instagram.

Ellen also tweeted a best-of video compilation of de Rossi appearing as a guest on the show.

Happy birthday to my beautiful, wonderful, perfect wife. pic.twitter.com/OwXLei1K7i — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2018

In addition, Ellen managed to squeeze in a birthday shoutout to Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington, who have the same birthday as de Rossi.

"I knew there was a reason I liked you both," DeGeneres said.

Happy birthday, @JTimberlake and @KerryWashington! Did you know you share a birthday with Portia de Rossi? I knew there was a reason I liked you both. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2018

In August of this year, the couple will have been married for 10 years!