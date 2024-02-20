Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star dead at 44

Scroll To Top
Another one gone too soon.

The dance community is mourning the loss of Robin Windsor, who was most known for his time as a dancer on the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing show from 2010 to 2013.

Windsor passed at the age of 44, though the cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Outside of Strictly Come Dancing, Windsor made headlines with his personal life over the years, including a brief engagement with his former partner, Davide Cini, followed by his relationship with X Factor UK contestant Marcus Collins, who posted a photo collage of the two of them captioned, “The world just got a lot less sparkly” after the news of his death.

Collins was far from the only one to express their grievance at the loss. Windsor’s 2012 Come Dancing partner, Lisa Riley, posted, “My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel… now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart… my very broken heart.”

​Former judge Bruno Tonioli also called the news “shocking” and called Windsor “professional” and “easy going” and Come Dancing’s longest-serving judge Craig Revel Harwood called him “one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with.”

The news came from a Facebook post from Windsor’s dance group, Burn The Floor, who highlighted his accolades in life and honored his remembrance in death.

Prior to his passing, Windsor was vocal about his various mental health issues over the years, and his final post on his Instagram is a dark picture of him captioned, “Hiding in the shadows.”

Scroll through for some more reactions and tributes to the late dancer.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

