10 most memorable LGBTQ+ acceptance speeches, ranked by how hard they make me cry

It's an honor just to be nominated, but as a queer person and a big fan of the art of the acceptance speech, it's always cause for celebration for me to see other LGBTQ community members win big. Jonathan Groff's win at the Tony Award's last night easily secured him a place alongside other best award acceptance speeches. Here are Groff and nine other of the best award acceptance speeches, either by an LGBTQ+ person or for their part in a work that elevated the queer canon, ranked by how hard they make me cry.

Larry Kramer, Isabelle Stevenson Award, 67th Annual Tony Awards (2013)

SZA, Best R&B Song, Grammy Awards (2024)

Terrence McNally, Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (2019)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, National Ally for Equality, Human Rights Campaign (2022)

Fred Rogers, Lifetime Achievement Award, 24th Daytime Emmy Awards (1997)

Alex Newell, Best Featured Actor in a Musical, 76th Annual Tony Awards (2023) @cbs @Alex Newell’s speech has left us speechless 😭❤️ #tonyawards #shucked

Jonathan Groff, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, 77th Annual Tony Awards (2024)

Ke Huy Quan, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, 95th Annual Academy Awards (2023)

Nathan Lane, 2024 Stephen Sondheim Award, Signature Theatre Company

Tom Hanks, Best Actor in a Leading Role, 66th Annual Academy Awards (1994)