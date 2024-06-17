Scroll To Top
Celebrities

10 most memorable LGBTQ+ acceptance speeches, ranked by how hard they make me cry

10 most memorable LGBTQ+ acceptance speeches, ranked by how hard they make me cry

Three celebrities on stage accepting awards: SZA at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Jonathan Groff at the 2024 Tony Awards and Alex Newell at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

I'm not made of wood!

@politebotanist

It's an honor just to be nominated, but as a queer person and a big fan of the art of the acceptance speech, it's always cause for celebration for me to see other LGBTQ community members win big. Jonathan Groff's win at the Tony Award's last night easily secured him a place alongside other best award acceptance speeches. Here are Groff and nine other of the best award acceptance speeches, either by an LGBTQ+ person or for their part in a work that elevated the queer canon, ranked by how hard they make me cry.

Larry Kramer, Isabelle Stevenson Award, 67th Annual Tony Awards (2013)

SZA, Best R&B Song, Grammy Awards (2024)

Terrence McNally, Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (2019)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, National Ally for Equality, Human Rights Campaign (2022)

Fred Rogers, Lifetime Achievement Award, 24th Daytime Emmy Awards (1997)

Alex Newell, Best Featured Actor in a Musical, 76th Annual Tony Awards (2023)

@cbs

@Alex Newell’s speech has left us speechless 😭❤️ #tonyawards #shucked

Jonathan Groff, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, 77th Annual Tony Awards (2024)

Ke Huy Quan, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, 95th Annual Academy Awards (2023)

Nathan Lane, 2024 Stephen Sondheim Award, Signature Theatre Company

Tom Hanks, Best Actor in a Leading Role, 66th Annual Academy Awards (1994)

Honorable Mention: Jennifer Coolidge, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, 75th Annual Emmy Awards (2024)

Ok this one doesn't make me cry, but after all those tears we could all use a giggle.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEvents
everything everywhere all at onceacademy awardsalex newellbroadwayeeaaoemmy awardsemmysfred rogersgrammy awardsgrammyshrchuman rights campaignjonathan groffke huy quanlarry kramermerrily we roll alongmister rogersnathan laneoscarsphiladelphiasheryl lee ralphshuckedsignature theatre companystephen sondheimszaterrence mcnallytheatertom hankstony awardscelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio