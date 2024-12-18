Ariana DeBose reveals Barbie made her gay & jokes men 'aren't Kenough' for her, as we nod along

Actress and singer Ariana DeBose says that discovering she was queer happen at a very young age and has a origin story those of us who grew up making our dolls kiss can relate to.
In a recent episode of Kerry Washington’s YouTube show Street You Grew Up On, DuBose opened up about how the doll that inspired a hit blockbuster movie helped her figure out she was queer.
“When were you aware of your sexuality?” Washington asked.
“I remember I loved Barbie, couldn’t tell you much about Ken,” DuBose answered. “Sorry you are Kenough, but —“
“Not Kenough for me,” Washington jokingly interjected.
The 33-year-old West Side Story actress said she has always had an “affinity” for women because they are “so beautiful.”
“And I would probably venture to say, like if we were watching movies, I was looking at the females and not the guy,” DuBose explained before quipping that the one exception would be for a certain hunky rom-com star.
“Unless it was Richard Gere, and then I would split my time between Richard and Julia,” she said.
“There are exceptions,” Washington agreed.
“But I am proudly queer, long may we reign,” DuBose said.
Listen, some of didn't realize we were queer until well into adulthood, but for others all if took was playing with Barbies!