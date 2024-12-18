Scroll To Top
Ariana DeBose reveals Barbie made her gay & jokes men 'aren't Kenough' for her, as we nod along

kerry Washington and ARiana DuBose
Footage still via Instagram @arianadubose

The West Side Story star opened up about the doll that lead to her sexual awakening.

Actress and singer Ariana DeBose says that discovering she was queer happen at a very young age and has a origin story those of us who grew up making our dolls kiss can relate to.

In a recent episode of Kerry Washington’s YouTube show Street You Grew Up On, DuBose opened up about how the doll that inspired a hit blockbuster movie helped her figure out she was queer.

“When were you aware of your sexuality?” Washington asked.

“I remember I loved Barbie, couldn’t tell you much about Ken,” DuBose answered. “Sorry you are Kenough, but —“

“Not Kenough for me,” Washington jokingly interjected.

The 33-year-old West Side Story actress said she has always had an “affinity” for women because they are “so beautiful.”

“And I would probably venture to say, like if we were watching movies, I was looking at the females and not the guy,” DuBose explained before quipping that the one exception would be for a certain hunky rom-com star.

“Unless it was Richard Gere, and then I would split my time between Richard and Julia,” she said.

“There are exceptions,” Washington agreed.

“But I am proudly queer, long may we reign,” DuBose said.

Listen, some of didn't realize we were queer until well into adulthood, but for others all if took was playing with Barbies!

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

