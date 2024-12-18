Ariana DeBose reveals Barbie made her gay & jokes men 'aren't Kenough' for her, as we nod along

Actress and singer Ariana DeBose says that discovering she was queer happen at a very young age and has a origin story those of us who grew up making our dolls kiss can relate to.

In a recent episode of Kerry Washington’s YouTube show Street You Grew Up On, DuBose opened up about how the doll that inspired a hit blockbuster movie helped her figure out she was queer.

“When were you aware of your sexuality?” Washington asked.

“I remember I loved Barbie, couldn’t tell you much about Ken,” DuBose answered. “Sorry you are Kenough, but —“