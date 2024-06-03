'Bridgerton' star Jessica Madsen reveals she has a girlfriend & is 'loud and proud' about it

Pride month officially starts now with Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen being, “loud and proud,” of her new lady love.

Madsen, who stars as Cressida Cowper on the hit show, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she is in love.

The post features a video of her wearing rainbow-colored face jewels while the wind blows her hair, and the caption reads “ In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! 🌈 #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride ”

See on Instagram What a way to kick off Pride Month! She also followed it up with two Instagram stories in which the actor shared "News flash: I'm queer" and "Don't interact with me in June unless this is the vibe you're bringing." This is not the first time that Madsen has opened up about her identity, last year she shared a post revealing that she is bisexual, writing “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month.“