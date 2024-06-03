'Bridgerton' star Jessica Madsen reveals she has a girlfriend & is 'loud and proud' about it

Pride month officially starts now withBridgerton star Jessica Madsen being, “loud and proud,” of her new lady love.
Madsen, who stars as Cressida Cowper on the hit show, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she is in love.
The post features a video of her wearing rainbow-colored face jewels while the wind blows her hair, and the caption reads “ In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! 🌈#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride”
What a way to kick off Pride Month! She also followed it up with two Instagram stories in which the actor shared "News flash: I'm queer" and "Don't interact with me in June unless this is the vibe you're bringing."
This is not the first time that Madsen has opened up about her identity, last year she shared a post revealing that she is bisexual, writing “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month.“
This year’s post quickly garnered a ton of support, including from her costars Nicola Coughlin and Jonathan Bailey who each posted a series of heart emojis. All the love did not go unseen by Madsen who also commented on her own post, writing “WOW thank you all for your beautiful messages.”
As if we needed any more reason to be excited to see part two of season 3 of Bridgerton, when it returns on June 13. No spoilers here, but there is plenty ahead for Cressida! Between everything to come professionally and her sharing with the world that she is in love, this is what it looks like to thrive queerly! Happy Pride Month to everyone, but especially to Madsen.
Watch gay actor Johnny Sibilly shutdown a homophobe in the sexiest way possible