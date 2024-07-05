10 sexy gay silver foxes who are aging like fine wine and we are OBSESSED

Silver is our new favorite color!
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock
Gay culture can be youth-obsessed, but it’s the silver foxes with a bit of experience under their belts who really make us thirsty AF!
These famous gay men were hot when they were younger but have gotten even sexier with every gray hair. Who needs Just For Men? Far from being ready for the retirement home, these men have hung on to their charm and sex appeal, which has only been amplified with a little age, experience, and a dusting of distinguished silver hair.
From actors like Russell Tovey and Wentworth Miller to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, there is a silver fox for every taste. Whether it’s a little gray at the temples, a grey beard, or a full head of gray hair, we are on board with aging gracefully if it looks this hot!
Keep scrolling to see the sexiest gay men in Hollywood who we’re lusting after even more now that they’ve turned into silver foxes!
Anderson Cooper
The CNN news anchor is the quintessential silver fox, and since going gray, he has looked even more distinguished and sexier.
Russell Tovey
Whether playing a werewolf on Being Human or a gay video game exec in Looking, Russell Tovey has always been our fave, but now that his hair is dusted in silver, we love him even more!
Andy Cohen
How is it possible that the Bravo just gets sexier with every passing year?
Alan Cumming
Whether on the silver screen or a Broadway stage, Alan Cumming has always been a fave, but now that he's a silver fox he won't be the only one c*mming! What? We couldn't just let that joke pass us by!
Billy Porter
We can't get enough of Billy Porter's gray beard!
Rupert Everett
He may have won our hearts playing Julia Roberts' gay pal in My Best Friend's Wedding, but we started lusting after him when he started going gray and somehow became even more dashing.
Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett has always has always been a hunk, but he's even more dashing now that his full head of hair and facial hair are streaked with silver.
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto just gets sexier and sexier with every gray hair added to his beard.
Wentworth Miller
With silver hair like that, we'll gladly help him break out of his clothing any day!
Tan France
This fashion expert's coifed grey hair is never out of place, but we know some of you are dying for the opportunity to mess it up! And we don't blame you!